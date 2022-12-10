Couple nabbed for robbing Briton

MANILA, Philippines — Police arrested a couple who allegedly robbed a British man in Quezon City on Thursday

Quezon City Police District director Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III identified the suspects as John Bernard Navarra, 35, and his wife Lorie Jean, 32.

They are accused of stealing cash and other belongings of Kevin Arrowsmith at a supermarket in Barangay Tagumpay on Dec. 6 at around 9:30 a.m.

Lorie Jean was first apprehended in Barangay Mayamot in Antipolo City, Rizal where she then told police of her husband’s whereabouts.

Navarra was apprehended in a fastfood restaurant at the corner of Aurora Boulevard and Anonas street in Barangay Quirino 2-B at around 10:09 p.m.

Police seized from Navarra the victim’s sling bag which contained P18,000, 140 British pounds and assorted personal belongings.

Police also confiscated a sachet with .05 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu valued at P340.

The suspects are being held on charges of robbery while a separate case for possession of illegal drugs is being prepared against Navarra.