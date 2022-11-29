Valenzuela bettor wins P63 million lotto pot

MANILA, Philippines — A bettor in Valenzuela City won the Super Lotto 6/49 jackpot amounting to P63 million on Sunday night.

Melquiades Robles, general manager and vice chairman of the board of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), said the bettor guessed the winning combination 05-42-40-03-25-35, which had a total prize of P63,013,007.40.

Robles said 26 lotto bettors won a consolation prize of P50,000 each, exclusive of the 20 percent tax.

Under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion Law, lotto winnings above P10,000 are subject to a 20 percent tax.

The Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot is expected to soar to P302 million for tonight’s draw.

The PCSO said nobody guessed the winning combination 36-38-29-07-45-12.

Twenty-one bettors will receive P120,000 each after picking five digits of the winning combination.