Palace re-appoints Romando Artes as MMDA chairman

Photo shows then and newly-appointed MMDA chairperson Romando Artes speaking at the authority's traffic summit in 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reappointed Romando Artes as the acting chairman of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, replacing its earlier appointee who took over the office just a few months ago.

Artes is set to replace Carlo Dimayuga III, who only served the MMDA for three months after he was appointed acting chairman in August. Acting Press Secretary Cheloy Garafil confirmed this to reporters over the weekend, but the Palace did not provide an explanation why Dimayuga was replaced.

In a statement Monday morning, Artes thanked Marcos for the second term as he vowed "to continue reforms my predecessors and I have started, as well as introduce new programs and projects to further improve metro-wide services for the benefit of all Metro Manila residents and the general public."

"The MMDA is close to my heart...I return to the agency with renewed zest and determination," he said.

Artes earlier served the MMDA as its assistant general manager for Finance and Administration, general manager, and eventually chairman in the past five years, during the term of then-President Rodrigo Duterte.

He also spearheaded the construction of the new MMDA Building in Pasig City and provided assistance to the Department of Health's vaccination campaign by launching and implementing the Resbakuna Kids Drive in the agency.

On the other hand, former acting chair Dimayuga began pushing for designated PUV stops and an exclusive lane for motorcycles along major thoroughfares, particularly Commonwealth Avenue.