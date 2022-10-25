NGCP investigates tower bombing that caused power interruptions in Mindanao

The Baloi-Aurora 138kV Transmission Line was tripped at 4:50 p.m. on Monday following the bombing of the line’s Tower No. 8 in Sitio San Isidro, Brgy. Bagombayan, Kauswagan in Lanao del Norte.

MANILA, Philippines — The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines said it is investigating the bombing of an electricity tower on Monday that caused power interruptions in parts of Mindanao.

Authorities confirmed that unnamed individuals used improvised explosive devices to cause the bombing.

“The bombing resulted in the toppling of the said tower. A still unidentified individual was found at the scene with fatal injuries,” the NGCP said in a statement Tuesday.

The agency has since tapped the Armed Forces of the Philippines and other local law enforcement to help guard the bombed area while NGCP personnel are repairing the tower.

Meanwhile, all areas in the Zamboanga Peninsula are affected by the interruption, which includes Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga Sibugay, on top of the entire Misamis Occidental and some parts of Lanao del Norte.

“The company stresses that bombings only serve to increase the burden of the public, which must suffer through power interruptions when towers are bombed,” NGCP said.

It also reminded the public of corresponding penalties worth as much as P200,000 and/or 12 years imprisonment for suspicious activities within or along the power transmission line. — Kaycee Valmonte