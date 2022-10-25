^

Nation

NGCP investigates tower bombing that caused power interruptions in Mindanao

Philstar.com
October 25, 2022 | 4:07pm
NGCP investigates tower bombing that caused power interruptions in Mindanao
The Baloi-Aurora 138kV Transmission Line was tripped at 4:50 p.m. on Monday following the bombing of the line’s Tower No. 8 in Sitio San Isidro, Brgy. Bagombayan, Kauswagan in Lanao del Norte.
Facebook / National Grid Corporation of the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines said it is investigating the bombing of an electricity tower on Monday that caused power interruptions in parts of Mindanao.

Authorities confirmed that unnamed individuals used improvised explosive devices to cause the bombing.

The Baloi-Aurora 138kV Transmission Line was tripped at 4:50 p.m. on Monday following the bombing of the line’s Tower No. 8 in Sitio San Isidro, Brgy. Bagombayan, Kauswagan in Lanao del Norte.

“The bombing resulted in the toppling of the said tower. A still unidentified individual was found at the scene with fatal injuries,” the NGCP said in a statement Tuesday.

The agency has since tapped the Armed Forces of the Philippines and other local law enforcement to help guard the bombed area while NGCP personnel are repairing the tower. 

Meanwhile, all areas in the Zamboanga Peninsula are affected by the interruption, which includes Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga Sibugay, on top of the entire Misamis Occidental and some parts of Lanao del Norte.

“The company stresses that bombings only serve to increase the burden of the public, which must suffer through power interruptions when towers are bombed,” NGCP said.

It also reminded the public of corresponding penalties worth as much as P200,000 and/or 12 years imprisonment for suspicious activities within or along the power transmission line. — Kaycee Valmonte 

NATIONAL GRID CORP. OF THE PHILIPPINES (NGCP)

NGCP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

AFP names new Metro Manila commander

By Michael Punongbayan | 16 hours ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines appointed yesterday Col. Alexei Musñgi as the AFP’s commander of the Joint Task Force National Capital Region.
Nation
fbtw
De Lima camp questions real name of witness Colangco

De Lima camp questions real name of witness Colangco

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
A Muntinlupa City court yesterday issued a subpoena to the Philippine Statistics Authority as the lawyer of detained former...
Nation
fbtw
Marcos wants hog breeding facilities tested for ASF

Marcos wants hog breeding facilities tested for ASF

By Danessa Rivera | 16 hours ago
President Marcos has ordered the office of the Department of Agriculture in Western Visayas to test all hog breeding facilities...
Nation
fbtw

2 Pakistani navy men rescued off Ilocos Sur

By Artemio Dumlao | 16 hours ago
Personnel of the Philippine Navy rescued two injured Pakistani navy officers in the waters off Ilocos Sur on Friday.
Nation
fbtw

Cebu City’s appeal on P84 million disallowance junked

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 16 hours ago
The Commission on Audit has upheld the notices of disallowance it issued against Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama and other city officials, which required them to return the P84.48 million in financial calamity assistance...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
MMDA deploying 1,500 personnel for Undas

MMDA deploying 1,500 personnel for Undas

54 minutes ago
"The MMDA is all set to undertake measures on traffic management, cleanup operations, road emergency and public assistance,...
Nation
fbtw
Crime of passion eyed in indiscriminate firing; 1 dead

Crime of passion eyed in indiscriminate firing; 1 dead

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 16 hours ago
A woman was arrested yesterday for alleged indiscriminate firing at the house of her former boyfriend while her companion...
Nation
fbtw
PNP on full alert for Undas

PNP on full alert for Undas

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
The Philippine National Police will go on full alert status this weekend as Filipinos are expected to visit their dead during...
Nation
fbtw
Lawmaker files bill seeking NCAP regulation

Lawmaker files bill seeking NCAP regulation

By Sheila Crisostomo | 16 hours ago
Another member of the House of Representatives is seeking the regulation of the no-contact apprehension policy being implemented...
Nation
fbtw

2 kids dead in Valenzuela fire

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 16 hours ago
Two children died when a fire broke out at their house in Barangay Gen. T. De Leon, Valenzuela yesterday morning.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with