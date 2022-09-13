PCSO remits P2.5 billion to PhilHealth

PCSO General Manager Melquiades Robles turned over the 2.5 billion check to PhilHealth Spokesperson Dr. Shirley Domingo to fund Universal Health Care programs during the Malacañang press briefing on Monday.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) has remitted P2.5 billion to the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) to support the government’s universal health care program.

The remittance was in line with the Universal Health Care Law, which mandates that 40 percent of the PCSO charity funds should go to the program.

“It’s P2.5 billion to help finance the Universal Health Care Law. This is above the taxes that we pay. So apart from the taxes that we give to the Department of Finance, we still have to give this from our charity funds,” PCSO general manager Melquiades Robles said at a press briefing at Malacañang yesterday.

PhilHealth spokesperson Shirley Domingo said the funds from the PCSO would be transmitted to the National Treasury and remitted to the state-run health insurer.

Domingo said the amount would be used to review PhilHealth’s existing case rates, increase dialysis sessions and fund orthopedic and catastrophic benefits.

The Universal Health Care Law was signed by former president Rodrigo Duterte in 2019. The measure aims to provide Filipinos equitable access to quality and affordable health services.

The funding sources include the total incremental sin tax collections, 50 percent of the national government’s share from the income of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp., 40 percent of the charity funds, net of documentary stamp tax payments and mandatory contributions of the PCSO, premium contributions of members, annual appropriations of the health department and the national government’s subsidy to PhilHealth.