DepEd Kalinga to investigate teacher hitting student in viral video

This December 9, 2021 photo shows the Department of Education office in Kalinga province.

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Education department officials in Kalinga said they will investigate a teacher caught on video hitting a student.

The video has since gone viral and earned the teacher criticism from social media users.

"The Department of Education, Schools Division of Kalinga, as a learner institution committed to protect the right of every Filipino, does not tolerate any form of abuse towards children," the department said.

The provincial DepEd official in charge of the department's child protection policy has already been deployed to check on the incident.

DepEd Kalinga said results of the investigation will be forwarded to the regional office for Cordillera.

DepEd Kalinga meanwhile reminded teachers and non-teaching personnel to follow the highest ethical and professional standards in their words and actions.

"Teachers, as public servants, must always maintain a safe and nurturing environment for students, free of physical, verbal, and other forms of abuse and discrimination," DepEd said.

"As we celebrate the Teachers' Month, DepEd continuously strengthen its policies and capacity-building activities to further promote our advocacy of protecting our learners against any form of abuse."