Army sergeant shoots comrade, then self at Zamboanga del Norte camp

This May 2, 2022 photo shows a send-off ceremony at the 97th Infantry Battalion headquarters in Piñan, Zamboanga del Norte for soldiers who would be deployed for election duty.

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — An Army sergeant shot and killed his fellow non-commissioned officer before shooting himself in a military camp in Piñan town, Zamboanga del Norte, police said.

Sgt. Jemar Bugay, 32, shot Sgt. Ryzan Salota, 34, before shooting himself in the head, according to the Piñan Municipal Police Station. Both were assigned to the 97th Infantry Battalion deployed in Barangay Del Pilar.

Police said the suspect went to Salota's quarters and allegedly shot him in the back without provocation. Salota managed to get out and call for help.

"Sir, tabang ge-pusil ko sa akung ka-batch (Sir, help, I was shot by my batchmate)," Salota was quoted by responders as saying before he fell to the ground, according to the police.

The two NCOs were brought the Zamboanga del Norte Provincial Hospital but Salota died while undergoing treatment. Bugay remains in critical condition, police said.

Police recovered a .45 pistol, a spent cartridge, a black mobile phone and Bugay's personal belongings from the scene of the shooting. Piñan police said they are waiting for results of an internal investigation into the incident by the Army.