^

Nation

Army sergeant shoots comrade, then self at Zamboanga del Norte camp

Roel PareÃ±o - Philstar.com
September 5, 2022 | 4:02pm
Army sergeant shoots comrade, then self at Zamboanga del Norte camp
This May 2, 2022 photo shows a send-off ceremony at the 97th Infantry Battalion headquarters in Piñan, Zamboanga del Norte for soldiers who would be deployed for election duty.
97th Infantry "Kalasaglahi" Battalion Facebook page

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — An Army sergeant shot and killed his fellow non-commissioned officer before shooting himself in a military camp in Piñan town, Zamboanga del Norte, police said.

Sgt. Jemar Bugay, 32, shot Sgt. Ryzan Salota, 34, before shooting himself in the head, according to the Piñan Municipal Police Station. Both were assigned to the 97th Infantry Battalion deployed in Barangay Del Pilar.

Police said the suspect went to Salota's quarters and allegedly shot him in the back without provocation. Salota managed to get out and call for help.

"Sir, tabang ge-pusil ko sa akung ka-batch (Sir, help, I was shot by my batchmate)," Salota was quoted by responders as saying before he fell to the ground, according to the police.

The two NCOs were brought the Zamboanga del Norte Provincial Hospital but Salota died while undergoing treatment. Bugay remains in critical condition, police said.

Police recovered a .45 pistol, a spent cartridge, a black mobile phone and Bugay's personal belongings from the scene of the shooting. Piñan police said they are waiting for results of an internal investigation into the incident by the Army.

PHILIPPINE ARMY

ZAMBOANGA DEL NORTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Rohingya refugees arrive in Manila – DFA

By Pia Lee-Brago | 16 hours ago
The first batch of refugee-beneficiaries of the Philippines’ Complementary Pathways program for Rohingyas arrived in Manila on Tuesday.
Nation
fbtw

Binay to meet with LTFRB on no loading, unloading policy

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 16 hours ago
The Makati government is set to decide whether to continue implementing or suspend the “no loading, unloading” policy for UV Express vehicles following apprehension from workers commuting to and from...
Nation
fbtw
Army: 2 NPA leaders killed in Bukidnon clash

Army: 2 NPA leaders killed in Bukidnon clash

By John Unson | 3 hours ago
Soldiers said they found AK-47 rifles beside the bodies of Vincent Isagani Madlos and his wife.
Nation
fbtw

NBI nabs suspect in sex trafficking ring

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 16 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation has arrested a suspect tagged in the illegal recruitment of minors for sexual exploitation in Pasig.
Nation
fbtw

LTO fixes IT system after crash

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 16 hours ago
Days after technical glitches hit the Land Transportation Office’s public transaction portal, the information technology system of the agency stabilized over the weekend, the LTO said.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
NCRPO cracks down on sex crimes vs women

NCRPO cracks down on sex crimes vs women

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 16 hours ago
Authorities will focus on digital sex crimes against women after the Philippine National Police reported that most of the...
Nation
fbtw
Mayors back DHSUD programs to address 6.5 million housing backlog

Mayors back DHSUD programs to address 6.5 million housing backlog

By Louella Desiderio | 16 hours ago
Several Metro Manila mayors have expressed support for the government’s programs aimed at addressing the country’s...
Nation
fbtw
PCSO to digitize lotto games

PCSO to digitize lotto games

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 16 hours ago
The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office will embark on a move to digitize the lotto games to further boost revenues and...
Nation
fbtw
House OKs Wawa Dam as tourist destination

House OKs Wawa Dam as tourist destination

By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
The House tourism committee has approved a measure seeking to declare Wawa Dam in Rodriguez, Rizal as a tourist destinat...
Nation
fbtw
Grand Lotto pot to reach P130 million

Grand Lotto pot to reach P130 million

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 16 hours ago
The Grand Lotto 6/55 jackpot is estimated to increase to P130 million for tonight’s draw, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with