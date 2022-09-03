5 linked to forged BI appointment letter

MANILA, Philippines — Five persons of interest have been identified by police in connection with the release of reportedly forged documents on the alleged appointment of lawyer Abrahan Espejo Jr. as the new Bureau of Immigration (BI) commissioner.

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said yesterday the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) has started its probe of the five individuals.

Azurin refused to give details on the people they are investigating, including if they are government workers.

“The ones we invited are persons of interest, so let us allow the CIDG to investigate,” he said in Filipino in a press conference at Camp Crame.

CIDG director Brig. Gen. Ronald Lee said on Thursday night that they were able to make a breakthrough in identifying the five personalities and have sent subpoenas to three of them.

Investigators are still determining the location of the two other persons.

Police are looking into the case after President Marcos’ signature was reportedly forged and used in Espejo’s supposed appointment letter.

The National Bureau of Investigation has launched its own probe on the matter.