‘Bulacan swine flu cases contained’

MALOLOS, Philippines — The provincial government of Bulacan believes African swine fever (ASF) cases in the province have been contained.

Bulacan provincial veterinarian Voltaire Basinang said the latest ASF cases in the province were detected in Sta. Maria town on Aug. 1. The affected hogs were “culled and properly disposed.”

No other ASF case was detected in the province based on monitoring by the Bulacan veterinary office.

Gov. Daniel Fernando ordered strict monitoring and biosecurity measures in hog farms in the province to prevent the spread of the swine disease.

Fernando assured hog raisers and consumers that the provincial government would implement the necessary measures to support the swine industry.

He gave assurance that pork and pork products from Bulacan are safe to eat.

The provincial government of Aurora had earlier issued an executive order banning the entry of hogs and pork products from Bulacan and nearby provinces with confirmed ASF cases as a precautionary measure.

The ban is in effect from Aug. 30 to Sept. 30.

