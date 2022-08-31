Diokno named Bantayog chairperson

MANILA, Philippines — Human rights lawyer and former senatorial candidate Chel Diokno will serve as the new chairperson of the Bantayog ng mga Bayani Foundation Inc., which was established in honor of the victims of human rights violations during the martial law.

The foundation yesterday announced its new board of trustees and executive committee members, who were selected during its annual general membership meeting on Aug. 21.

“The meeting strengthened the members’ resolve to pursue the foundation’s aims of keeping alive the memory of those who contributed to the struggle for freedom, justice and democracy during the Marcos regime of terror and repression, and in staying vigilant to help prevent the recurrence of repressive regimes in the country,” read Bantayog’s announcement.

“The members resolved to continue being witnesses to the country’s past experience of dictatorship and share the lessons of the past with the new generation,” it added.

Established in 1986 following the fall of the dictatorship, the Bantayog ng mga Bayani Foundation Inc. maintains a museum and wall of remembrance containing the names of heroes and martyrs during the martial law regime.

In addition to Diokno, new members of Bantayog’s executive committee include Edicio dela Torre as vice-chairperson, Ma. Corazon Jopson-Plopinio as board secretary and Solomon Yuyitung as board treasurer.

Other board members include Robert Alonto, Ma. Cristina Bawagan, Minerva Gonzales, Ester Isberto, Leilani Mallorca, Mienrado Paredes, Rafael Paredes, Juan Perez III, Karl Ramirez, Liwayway Arce-Rodriguez and Roland Simbulan.

Ma. Cristina Rodriguez was re-elected as executive director.