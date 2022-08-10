P6.8-M worth of shabu seized in Tawi-Tawi
COTABATO CITY – Anti-narcotics operatives seized P6.8 million worth of shabu from two alleged peddlers entrapped in Bongao town in Tawi-Tawi on Tuesday.
Rogelito Daculla, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said Wednesday that suspect Nurhanin Nurhussin, 27, and his 38-year-old alleged accomplice, Hosna Rahim, are now detained.
They were arrested after selling a kilo of shabu to undercover PDEA-BARMM agents and personnel of the Tawi-Tawi Provincial Police Office.
Daculla said the duo hails from nearby Panglima Sugala island town in Tawi-Tawi.
Daculla said their agents in Tawi-Tawi and units of the provincial police are now trying to identify the supplier of the shabu.
