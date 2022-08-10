P6.8-M worth of shabu seized in Tawi-Tawi

PDEA-BARMM agents document evidence in a drug buy-bust in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi on August 9, 2022.

COTABATO CITY – Anti-narcotics operatives seized P6.8 million worth of shabu from two alleged peddlers entrapped in Bongao town in Tawi-Tawi on Tuesday.

Rogelito Daculla, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said Wednesday that suspect Nurhanin Nurhussin, 27, and his 38-year-old alleged accomplice, Hosna Rahim, are now detained.

They were arrested after selling a kilo of shabu to undercover PDEA-BARMM agents and personnel of the Tawi-Tawi Provincial Police Office.

Daculla said the duo hails from nearby Panglima Sugala island town in Tawi-Tawi.

Daculla said their agents in Tawi-Tawi and units of the provincial police are now trying to identify the supplier of the shabu.