Comelec to political parties: File information update statement

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Friday reminded all registered political parties and coalitions of political parties that they have only until Aug. 15 to file their Annual Sworn Information Update Statement (SIUS) before the poll body’s clerk office.

“Failure to comply with said requirement shall constitute prima facie evidence that the political party or coalition of political parties concerned already ceased to exist, and shall be a cause for the cancellation of the party’s and coalition’s registration after due notice and hearing,” acting spokesman Rex Laudiangco said.

He urged political parties and coalition of political parties to visit the Comelec’s website for information on the filing of SIUS and sanctions on those who fail to comply.