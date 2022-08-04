^

Zambales LGU, Albay trader sell

Ric Sapnu - The Philippine Star
August 4, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — P20 per kilo rice Residents of Botolan, Zambales can buy rice at P20 per kilo under a rice subsidy program initiated by the municipal government.

Botolan Mayor Jun Omar Ebdane said the subsidy program, which he launched on July 12, would continue until Sept. 29.

“This is really meant to help the poor, especially our Aeta brethren in remote areas as well as marginal farmers and fishermen,” he said. “They can buy rice at a cheaper price during the rainy months when there is no harvest.”

He said two teams go out three times a week to sell commercial-grade rice varieties sourced from local traders.

In Albay, businessman Dindo Bataller sells rice  at P20 per kilo to poor residents of Ligao City.

He said the sale of rice at a cheaper price is an advocacy of his cousin Elena-Cascante-Kipshoven, who owns a rice mill in the city.

Bataller said he goes around the city to look for poor communities to sell rice packed at one kilo each.

“We will continue to do this as long as we can afford it,” he said.

President Marcos said it is his ”aspiration” to bring down the regular price of rice to P20 per kilo. – Cet Dematera

BOTOLAN
