Train operations halted due to 7.0-strong quake

MANILA, Philippines — Operations of train systems in Metro Manila have been halted due to the 7.0-magnittude strong quake that rocked parts of northern Philippines on Wednesday morning.

The Philippine National Railways said its trips for Metro North and Metro South Commuter service will be temporarily suspended “until the tracks are certified available by our Engineering Department.”

The management of LRT-2 that traverses Antipolo to Recto meanwhile said it is stopping operations while its engineering team conducts safety check of every station.

The MRT-3 team also said that all trains were advised to stop after the quake was felt at 8:44 a.m. “Assessment of all facilities and systems are ongoing,” it added.

As of 9:07 a.m., the LRT-1 management meanwhile said it has resumed operations in all its 19 stations after receiving clearance to operate.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the tectonic quake was recorded two kilometers east of Lagangilang, Abra. The quake had a depth of focus of 25 km.

Intensity IV (moderately strong) was felt in Quezon City, state seismologists said.