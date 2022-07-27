^

Train operations halted due to 7.0-strong quake

July 27, 2022 | 9:56am
Train operations halted due to 7.0-strong quake
This undated file photo shows the LRT-2.
MANILA, Philippines — Operations of train systems in Metro Manila have been halted due to the 7.0-magnittude strong quake that rocked parts of northern Philippines on Wednesday morning.

The Philippine National Railways said its trips for Metro North and Metro South Commuter service will be temporarily suspended “until the tracks are certified available by our Engineering Department.”

The management of LRT-2 that traverses Antipolo to Recto meanwhile said it is stopping operations while its engineering team conducts safety check of every station.

The MRT-3 team also said that all trains were advised to stop after the quake was felt at 8:44 a.m. “Assessment of all facilities and systems are ongoing,” it added.

As of 9:07 a.m., the LRT-1 management meanwhile said it has resumed operations in all its 19 stations after receiving clearance to operate.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the tectonic quake was recorded two kilometers east of Lagangilang, Abra. The quake had a depth of focus of 25 km. 

Intensity IV (moderately strong) was felt in Quezon City, state seismologists said. 

EARTHQUAKE
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: July 27, 2022 - 10:26am

Get latest updates on the 7.3-magnitude earthquake that rocked northern Philippines on July 27, Monday.

 

July 27, 2022 - 10:26am

Citing a report from Cordillera Police Director Police Brig. Gen. Ronald Lee, the NDRRMC reports that a landslide occured along Governor Bado Dangwa National road particularly at Boroan, Longilong, Datakan, Kapangan, Benguet.

"The road is not passable and motorist going to Paykek, Kapangan and Kibungan are advised to take the Labueg-Datakan, barangay road," it adds.

July 27, 2022 - 9:43am

Civil Defense Cordillera reports that personnel and patients of Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center were evacuated this morning after the strong earthquake.

July 27, 2022 - 9:34am

Rep. Ching Bernos (Abra) says the quake "caused damages to many households and establishments."

"We are monitoring the situation on the ground and gathering information on the extent of the damage to the Province. My office is also actively coordinating with proper authorities on what can be done to assist families and communities that were severely affected by this earthquake,  she adds. 

July 27, 2022 - 9:27am

The Philippine National Railways says its "trips for Metro North and Metro South Commuter Service will be temporarily suspended until the tracks are certified available by our Engineering Department," following the earthquake.

July 27, 2022 - 9:19am

The management of LRT-2 and MRT-3 say they are halting operations following the strong quake.

"Assessment of all facilities and systems are on-going," the MRT-3 management says in a tweet.

