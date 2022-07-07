After surprise visit, DOTr's Bautista bares early plans for Philippine Ports Authority

PPA general manager Jay Santiago told The STAR that a recovery in the maritime trade and shipping is expected to be sustained this year, with the agency now looking at a 7.5 percent growth in cargo volume.

MANILA, Philippines — Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista disclosed Thursday to port officials his initial plans to further develop the port industry and benefit shippers and travelers, which include government-to-government interconnectivity, information, and upgrades in communication technology.

This comes after Bautista made a surprise visit to the Philippine Ports Authority headquarters Thursday morning to familiarize himself with the operations of agencies under the Department of Transportation. The transportation secretary earlier rode incognito on the Metro Rail Transit-Line 3 as well before offering suggestions for improvement.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has yet to formally appoint a general manager for the PPA, though he announced at a press conference earlier Christopher Pastrana as the next general manager-designate of the authority. The position was previously held by former GM Jay Santiago.

"As we wait for the appointment of your General Manager, which will happen in the next couple of days, please make sure to further reduce shipping and travel costs nationwide and maintain the high quality of service in all ports," Bautista was quoted as saying in a statement sent to reporters. "All employees should also observe and maintain their integrity and transparency at all times to avoid tainting the reputation of Government service."

Bautista vowed to support the agency in the areas of government-to-government interconnectivity, information and communication technology, personnel recruitment in coordination with the Civil Service Commission, and compliance with best port practices around the world.

Under the Duterte administration, the DOTr said that 586 seaport development projects meant to assist connectivity among islands were completed. But only 12 out of 119 flagship Build, Build, Build projects meant to alleviate the country's transport woes have been completed.

"The Philippine Ports Authority will play a very important role in achieving the goal of the president for accessible, affordable, comfortable, and safe transportation. Help me achieve that desire of the president to help the riding public," Bautista said.

Earlier Wednesday, Bautista also designated Land Transportation Office Executive Director Romeo Vera Cruz as officer-in-charge of the agency.

As OIC of the LTO, Vera Cruz will perform and discharge the functions and responsibilities" of the position until July 31, or until a replacement has been appointed or designated, according to Secretary Bautista’s Special Order. He is authorized to act on the administrative and day-to-day functions of the LTO.