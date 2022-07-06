After riding train incognito, transport chief has suggestions to improve MRT-3

MRT-3 commuters at North Ave. station observe the reduced physical distancing protocol by the Department of Transportation on Sept. 14, 2020.

MANILA, Philippines — Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista bared his initial suggestions on how to improve the Metro Rail Transit Line-3 to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at their first Cabinet meeting.

In a statement, the Department of Transportation said that Bautista visited three MRT-3 stations "riding incognito" as a passenger on Monday, July 4, to experience first-hand the daily commute of passengers on the busiest rail line in Metro Manila.

The transport secretary interacted with passengers from GMA Kamuning Station to Taft Avenue Station who supposedly told the secretary that they would still ride the MRT even with the termination of free rides.

"They added that the discomfort of the long lines is offset by the fast and comfortable ride," the DOTr claimed in its statement.

Copies of Bautista’s observations and recommendations were given to Undersecretary for Rails Cesar Chavez and Ofelia Astrera, OIC-general manager of MRT-3.

His observations and suggestions include:

clean rest rooms with ample water supply;

accessibility of Consumer Welfare Desks to all passengers;

additional X-ray machines;

availability of Emergency Medical Technicians at all stations;

enhancements in onboard announcements.

The transport chief also acknowledged a number of areas for improvement, including: