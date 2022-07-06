CHR flags delay in arrest of cop suspects in killing of Spanish businessman in Siargao

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights Wednesday expressed "grave concern over the considerable delay" in the implementation of the warrant of arrest for the three cops allegedly involved in the death of a Spanish businessman in an anti-drug operation.

To recall, Spanish businessman Diego Bello Lafuente was killed in a drug bust in Siargao Island in January 2020 as part of an anti-drug operation under the Duterte administration's "war on drugs". He was the first European killed in the administration's anti-narcotics campaign.

In a statement sent to reporters, the rights commission said that the significant delay took place despite the accused officers having already been informed of the charges against them and the issuance of the warrant of arrest in late March.

The CHR said that such a delay thus "goes beyond the reasonable promptness required in the effective administration of justice."

"Unreasonable delays in legal proceedings for failing to implement a warrant of arrest causes a breakdown in the justice system as it prevents providing timely and effective legal redress to the aggrieved," the CHR's statement reads.

"In the same light, a protracted legal proceeding only extends the injustice experienced by alleged perpetrators should they eventually be found innocent," it also said as it urged the Philippine National Police to exert all efforts to locate the accused so that legal proceedings may continue and the accused and the aggrieved may seek the remedy of the courts.

Lafuente died from several gunshot wounds after he was suspected of selling cocaine. The police claimed that they acted in self-defense after the suspect pulled a gun on them.

His case was among the 52 that were reviewed by the Department of Justice following protests from human rights organizations both here and abroad.

"Speedy and impartial resolution of cases is significant in ensuring the improvement of the country’s justice system in responding to cases involving alleged human rights violation in the campaign against illegal drugs," the CHR said.

"This remains paramount in a democratic country such as ours and in line with the obligations of the state duty-bound to respect, protect, and fulfil the rights of citizens and individuals within their territory."

The CHR said that the Philippine government "can easily foster good relations with other States" and continue support for existing preferential trade agreements, economic, and technical aid when it "demonstrates concrete measures and initiatives that address national and international concerns."

The CHR said it would continue monitoring the case in line with its independent mandate as a National Human Rights Institution to protect and promote the human rights and dignity of all persons.