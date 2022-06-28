P62 million marijuana plants torched

MANILA, Philippines — Marijuana plants with an estimated street value of P62 million were burned during a three-day anti-narcotics operation in Tinglayan, Kalinga, police reported yesterday.

The raids started at around 5:30 a.m. on Friday and ended on Sunday afternoon in the villages of Buscalan, Butbut Proper and Loccong.

Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and personnel of the local police destroyed around 310,000 marijuana plants in three plantations, which have a total land area of 25,950 square meters.

No suspects were arrested during the operation.