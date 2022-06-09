^

Bulusan remains calm; 11 volcanic quakes recorded

Michael Punongbayan - The Philippine Star
June 9, 2022 | 12:00am
Bulusan remains calm; 11 volcanic quakes recorded
In this June 6, 2022 photo, smoke rises from Bulusan volcano (C) as seen from Sorsogon City, Sorsogon province. The volcano in the eastern Philippines spewed a huge, dark cloud on June 5, prompting evacuations from ash-covered towns while authorities warned of possible further eruptions.
MANILA, Philippines — Mount Bulusan in Sorsogon has remained calm following Sunday’s phreatic eruption, with 11 volcanic earthquakes recorded in the past two days.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the volcano continued to release steam that rose up to 200 meters.

Phivolcs said the volcano is showing signs of decreasing activity even though its edifice remains inflated.

Bulusan remains under Alert Level 1 or low level of unrest.

Phivolcs said entry into the four-kilometer permanent danger zone and entry without vigilance into the two-kilometer extended danger zone remain prohibited.

National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council spokesman Mark Timbal said evacuated families remain at temporary shelters as cleaning activities have to be completed before the evacuees can be allowed to return to their homes.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said it continues to provide relief assistance to the municipal government of Juban to help residents affected by Bulusan’s phreatic eruption.

Irene Dumlao, DSWD social marketing service officer-in-charge, said more than P280,000 worth of assistance was provided to the Juban municipal government.

As of Tuesday, the DSWD said 119 families or 409 people have sought shelter at evacuation centers.

The department said it would provide additional assistance to concerned local government units if needed.

The DSWD-Bicol field office said standby funds worth P5 million, food items amounting to more than P11 million and non-food items worth P44 million are available.

Up to 24,000 family food packs are also on standby in DSWD warehouses in Legazpi City, Masbate City and Catanduanes. – Rainier Allan Ronda

