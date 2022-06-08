^

Nation

Reward offered for arrest of pawnshop manager’s killer

Jennifer Rendon - The Philippine Star
June 8, 2022 | 12:00am

ILOILO CITY, Philippines — A reward of P30,000 has been offered for any information leading to the arrest of the killer of a pawnshop manager in Kalibo, Aklan.

Kalibo mayor-elect Juris Sucro said the monetary reward that he is offering could encourage the public to cooperate with authorities and solve the murder of Bonna Ambay, 23, of the RD Pawnshop located on Mabini street, Barangay Poblacion.

The family of the victim reportedly expressed willingness to give an additional amount of P70,000 for the arrest of the killer.

The Kalibo police identified Mark Archie Torrefiel as a person of interest in the case after a security guard’s uniform bearing his family name and initials was recovered from the crime scene.

Town police chief Maj. Jasson Belciña refused to confirm whether Torrefiel has left Aklan.

Ambay, a resident of Pandan, Antique, was found dead in her workplace on Monday morning. Her body bore several stab wounds, indicating she tried to defend herself from her killer.

Robbery eyed

Police have yet to determine the motive for the killing, although they are eyeing robbery.

Probers said the victim’s mobile phone was missing and her wallet was found empty.

Pawnshop employees told police that they did not know of any dispute between Ambay and Torrefiel.

Belciña said they are working to fix the glitches on the footage taken by a closed-circuit television camera installed at the pawnshop.

Ambay and Torrefiel were the duty personnel and security guard, respectively, when the incident occurred.

Belciña said they would ask Torrefiel’s employer – Healrt Security Agency – why the suspect was hired despite having a criminal record.

Data from the police showed Torrefiel had two robbery cases logged in Pasig and Aklan.

KILLER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Driver in hit-and-run of guard slapped with frustrated murder &mdash; Mandaluyong PNP

Driver in hit-and-run of guard slapped with frustrated murder — Mandaluyong PNP

9 hours ago
According to Unos, the guard in question survived the incident in the viral video that has since gone viral on social media....
Nation
fbtw

Pawnshop manager stabbed dead

By Ed Amoroso | 1 day ago
A female manager of a pawnshop was found dead with several stab wounds in the body in Kalibo, Aklan yesterday morning.
Nation
fbtw

Guard hurt in hit-and-run accident in Mandaluyong

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
The Land Transportation Office yesterday issued a show-cause order against the owner of a sport utility vehicle tagged in a hit-and-run incident in Mandaluyong City that injured a security guard.
Nation
fbtw
DENR confirms sightings of &lsquo;missing&rsquo; Philippine Eagle

DENR confirms sightings of ‘missing’ Philippine Eagle

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 1 day ago
The celebration of Philippine Eagle Week has renewed hope in Central Luzon following sightings of a raptor that has been missing...
Nation
fbtw
Court junks Napoles bid to dismiss &lsquo;pork&rsquo; case

Court junks Napoles bid to dismiss ‘pork’ case

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
The Sandiganbayan has denied the petition of businesswoman Janet Lim-Napoles to have the court dismiss the graft complaint...
Nation
fbtw
Latest

CHR welcomes PNP action vs erring cops

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
The Commission on Human Rights on Tuesday lauded the Philippine National Police for acting swiftly on various cases involving erring police officers.
Nation
fbtw

Islamic State ‘spokesman’ slain in Maguindanao clash

By Roel PareÃ±o | 1 hour ago
An alleged local spokesman for international terror group Islamic State was killed in a special operation of the military in Maguindanao on Monday.
Nation
fbtw

DENR sets release of rescued Philippine Eagle

By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 hour ago
As part of the celebration of the Philippine Eagle Week from June 4 to 10, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources will release a raptor named Salagbanog on June 13.
Nation
fbtw

Reward offered for arrest of pawnshop manager’s killer

By Jennifer Rendon | 1 hour ago
A reward of P30,000 has been offered for any information leading to the arrest of the killer of a pawnshop manager in Kalibo, Aklan.
Nation
fbtw

2 Indians nabbed for robbery

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
Two Indian men were arrested in Parañaque yesterday morning for allegedly robbing a fellow Indian.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with