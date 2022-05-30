2 suspects in girlâ€™s kidnap try nabbed

2 suspects in girl’s kidnap try nabbed

Screengrabs from a News5 report show Leonard Alfaro in a viral video grabbing a girl in Las Piñas on May 25.

MANILA, Philippines — Two suspects accused of attempting to kidnap a 15-year-old girl in Las Piñas have been arrested, the Philippine National Police (PNP) reported yesterday.

Police apprehended George Caragdag Jr., 46, during a follow-up operation on Friday following the arrest of his alleged accomplice, Leonard Alfaro, 33, for the attempted kidnapping of a high school student along Marcos Alvarez Avenue on Wednesday.

The arrests were made after a witness reported the kidnap try to the local police.

Alfaro was nabbed by members of the Las Piñas police station’s Special Operations Unit and Women and Children Protection Desk.

The suspect allegedly yielded a hand grenade and a loaded handgun.

“Upon verification, probers discovered that Alfaro has a pending arrest warrant for a robbery case,” PNP officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. said.

During questioning, Alfaro pointed to Caragdag as his accomplice.

Police said they recovered from Caragdag a gun replica, a kitchen knife and a black car allegedly used by the suspects during the attempted kidnapping.

Charges of attempted kidnapping, illegal possession of firearms and violation of the election gun ban are being readied against the suspects, according to Danao.

“I commend the police personnel who responded promptly to the incident to solve the case,” Danao said.