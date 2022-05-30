Tarlac marks 149th anniversary

TARLAC CITY, Philippines — Local culture and products as well as tourist sites were highlighted during the celebration of the 149th founding anniversary of Tarlac on Saturday.

The three-day celebration, which started on May 27, opened with a trade, agriculture and job fair, and a flag ceremony marking the National Flag Day.

“The event also saw the launch of the provincial dish, marching bands, cultural and variety shows, fireworks display and the Tarlac Enduro Attack,” Gov. Susan Yap said in a press conference at the provincial capitol.

“Tarlac is recognized as one of the provinces represented in the eight rays of the sun in our flag that fought for the country’s freedom. It was once the cradle of the revolutionary government against the Spanish and Japanese invaders. It is also the cradle of great Filipinos,” Yap said.

Tarlac was founded on May 28, 1873 when municipalities from the provinces of Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Pangasinan and Zambales were joined together to make Tarlac a multi-cultural province composed of Filipino-Chinese, Ilocanos, Kapampangans, Muslims, Pangasinenses and Tagalogs as well as the indigenous people or Aetas.

Tarlac is also home to notable Filipinos such as former senator and governor Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr. and his family, and former United Nations secretary-general Carlos P. Romulo.