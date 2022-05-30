^

Nation

Tarlac marks 149th anniversary

Ric Sapnu - The Philippine Star
May 30, 2022 | 12:00am

TARLAC CITY, Philippines — Local culture and products as well as tourist sites were highlighted during the celebration of the 149th founding anniversary of Tarlac on Saturday.

The three-day celebration, which started on May 27, opened with a trade, agriculture and job fair, and a flag ceremony marking the National Flag Day.

“The event also saw the launch of the provincial dish, marching bands, cultural and variety shows, fireworks display and the Tarlac Enduro Attack,” Gov. Susan Yap said in a press conference at the provincial capitol.

“Tarlac is recognized as one of the provinces represented in the eight rays of the sun in our flag that fought for the country’s freedom. It was once the cradle of the revolutionary government against the Spanish and Japanese invaders. It is also the cradle of great Filipinos,” Yap said.

Tarlac was founded on May 28, 1873 when municipalities from the provinces of Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Pangasinan and Zambales were joined together to make Tarlac a multi-cultural province composed of Filipino-Chinese, Ilocanos, Kapampangans, Muslims, Pangasinenses and Tagalogs as well as the indigenous people or Aetas.

Tarlac is also home to notable Filipinos such as former senator and governor Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr. and his family, and former United Nations secretary-general Carlos P. Romulo.

TARLAC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Couple held for killing son, 8

Couple held for killing son, 8

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Police arrested a couple who allegedly beat up their eight-year-old son to death in Pasig City on Friday.
Nation
fbtw
2 teens foil kidnap tries in Las Pi&ntilde;as, Bacoor

2 teens foil kidnap tries in Las Piñas, Bacoor

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Two teenagers fended off attempts by men to abduct them in Las Piñas City and Bacoor City, Cavite last week.
Nation
fbtw
Tuguegarao City now COVID-free after last patient recovered on Saturday

Tuguegarao City now COVID-free after last patient recovered on Saturday

8 hours ago
The city’s information office reported that as of 4 p.m. on Saturday, Tuguegarao City tagged its last COVID-19 patient...
Nation
fbtw
Contempt rap vs De Lima, lawyer junked &nbsp;

Contempt rap vs De Lima, lawyer junked  

By Michael Punongbayan | 2 days ago
A Muntinlupa court has dismissed an indirect contempt case against detained Sen. Leila de Lima and her lawyer Filibon Tacardon...
Nation
fbtw

Tarlac marks 149th anniversary

By Ric Sapnu | 1 hour ago
Local culture and products as well as tourist sites were highlighted during the celebration of the 149th founding anniversary of Tarlac on Saturday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest

Cargo vessel rams fishing boat; 7 missing

By Evelyn Macairan | 1 hour ago
Seven fishermen were reported missing while 13 others were rescued after their boat collided with a foreign cargo vessel in the waters off Palawan on Saturday.
Nation
fbtw

3 die in Cordillera vehicular mishaps

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 hour ago
Three persons died in separate vehicular accidents in Kalinga and Benguet on Saturday.
Nation
fbtw

Grand Lotto pot soars to P141 million

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 hour ago
The Grand Lotto 6/55 jackpot is expected to increase to P141 million for tonight’s draw, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office announced yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

Man wanted for drugs, gunrunning held in Tondo

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
One of the most wanted criminals in Metro Manila involved in drug trafficking and gunrunning was arrested in Tondo, Manila on Saturday.
Nation
fbtw

P6.8 million shabu seized in Cotabato

By John Unson | 1 hour ago
Shabu with an estimated street value of P6.8 million was seized during a sting in this city on Saturday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with