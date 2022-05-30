P6.8 million shabu seized in Cotabato

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Shabu with an estimated street value of P6.8 million was seized during a sting in this city on Saturday.

The drug suspect managed to escape after sensing that he was dealing with undercover agents in Barangay Rosary Heights 3.

The office of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao said a manhunt was launched for the suspect, who left the drugs behind.

The suspect, who was identified as alias Arson, will be charged with violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, the PDEA said.