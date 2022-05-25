Terrorist killed in Maguindanao AFP ops

MANILA, Philippines — A terrorist was killed while five others were wounded in air and artillery strikes that targeted the hideout of Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) in Sitio Patawali, Barangay Ganta in Datu Salibo, Maguindanao on Monday.

Local officials identified the fatality as Sadam Salandang, whose body was recovered by soldiers belonging to the 6th Infantry Division during clearing operations.

Brig. Gen. Eduardo Gubat, 6th Infantry Division acting commander, said the military offensive was a “law-enforcement maneuver” to preempt terror attacks.

He said they received reports from villagers in Datu Salibo and nearby towns that BIFF groups led by Abu Turaife and Kagui Karialan were planning to conduct bomb attacks.

The military said two M16 rifles, an M203 rifle, a .30-caliber Garand, two .30-caliber Carbine rifles, a .50-caliber Barrett sniper rifle and improvised explosive devices were recovered at the scene. - Roel Pareño