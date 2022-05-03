More troops deployed in politically-troubled Lanao del Sur town

The Army’s 6th Infantry Division and the Philippine Marines are together guarding Malabang, Lanao del Sur against election saboteurs.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A hundred more soldiers had been deployed in the politically hostile Malabang town in Lanao del Sur to help ensure peaceful elections in the area on May 9.

The Commission on Elections had placed Malabang under its control due to the tension between two camps that each has a candidate for mayor.

Major Gen. Juvymax Uy, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said Tuesday they have deployed their 62nd Reconnaissance Company, composed of 100 soldiers, in Malabang in support of Comelec’s election security efforts in the area.

Partisans fired grenade projectiles and assault rifles at houses and government installations in Malabang just two weeks ago, an attack that caused panic among villagers.

Malabang Mayor Tomas Macapodi, chairperson of the municipal peace and order council, said Tuesday they are grateful to the 6th ID for its prompt deployment of soldiers in the municipality in support of Comelec’s security initiatives.

Macapodi’s brother, Al-Rashid, is a candidate for mayor of Malabang.

The siblings have separately assured the 6th ID, the 1st Marine Brigade of the Philippine Navy and the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of their commitment to the peacekeeping goals of Comelec meant to ensure peaceful elections on May 9 in Malabang.

“There is no problem with us supporting activities aiming for peaceful elections in our municipality next week,” Al-Rashid said Tuesday.

Uy, also commander of the anti-terror Joint Task Force Central, said the 1st Marine Brigade had also positioned two more companies of Marines in Malabang as part of the preparations for the May 9 local polls.

Besides Malabang, the Comelec also placed under its control the town of Tubaran in Lanao del Sur owing to the deep-seated animosity among local clans in the area.