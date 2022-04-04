^

Nation

Tarlac City stresses 'unity' after Ninoy statue 'inadvertently' blocked from view by tent at rally

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
April 4, 2022 | 4:08pm
Tarlac City stresses 'unity' after Ninoy statue 'inadvertently' blocked from view by tent at rally
Monument of the late former Sen. Ninoy Aquino blocked by a tent in the grand rally ng BBM-Sara UniTeam sa Palazuela, Tarlac City on April 2, 2022.
News5 / Marianne Enriquez

MANILA, Philippines — The city government of Tarlac said it meant no disrespect when the monument of the late Sen. Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino Jr. was blocked from view by a tent put up during a political rally for presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., the son of the strongman whom Aquino had opposed and under whose administration he was assassinated.

In a statement on Monday, City Administrator Numer Lobo said "the incident was inadvertent, nothing intentional."

In a tweet report by News 5, the monument to Aquino is seen covered by the top part of the tent for the grand rally in Palazuela, Tarlac City. Social media users also did not take the report well, calling it a disrespect to a fellow Tarlaqueño they deem as a hero.

The city government however said the tent was “originally located at a considerable distance” from the monument and the gap was "spacious enough to separate the tent from the monument".

In a long winded-explanation, Lobo said the tent may had been "inadvertently moved" near the monument due to the volume of the people of the rally and those seeking respite from the heat of the sun. He did not say who moved the tent.

As seen in the photo, the tent was right smack at the face of Aquino’s monument.

Echoing the UniTeam call against so-called negative campaigning, the city government said it was disappointed that the event had prompted "divisiveness" instead of discussion of the UniTeam's platforms.

Nearly parroting the campaign's talking points, the city government said this incident "is not reflective of the whole event and contradictory to its message of hope, positivity and UNITY."

Days before the UniTeam rally was held, supporters of Marcos’ closest rival Vice President Leni Robredo said the dictator’s son is unwelcome in their province.

"Tarlacquenos are not dishonest. We are not tax evaders and revisionists of history and his visit does not sit well with the peace-loving and good citizens of Tarlac,” they added.

But their mayor, Cristy Angeles, may have a different view. Again taking a line from the UniTeam that she has pledged to support, Angeles told reporters last weekend: "Pabayaan na natin yung mga bumabatikos. It’s time for forgiveness and healing, mag u-unite tayo"

(Let us not mind those who criticize. It’s time for forgiveness and healing. We will unite.)

Survey frontrunner Marcos has been presenting himself as a unifying leader, who has also said he wishes to woo victims of his father’s brutal Martial Law regime with his good programs even as he refused to apologize to them.

2022 ELECTIONS

2022 POLLS

BONGBONG MARCOS

MARTIAL LAW
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Missing priest found alive

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 17 hours ago
Police are investigating the case of a Catholic priest who was reported missing for more than 48 hours in Cavite and was found alive yesterday afternoon.
Nation
fbtw

SC stops arrest of ex-Palawan governor

By Evelyn Macairan | 17 hours ago
The Supreme Court has stopped a local court in Palawan from implementing a warrant for the arrest of former governor Joel Reyes in connection with the murder of radio broadcaster Gerry Ortega in 2011.
Nation
fbtw

Bacolod included in Negros Occidental’s poll hot spots

By Gilbert Bayoran | 17 hours ago
The number of election areas of concern or the so-called hot spots in Negros Occidental has climbed to 19 after the Commission on Elections added the province’s capital city of Bacolod in the list.
Nation
fbtw

1,145 minors nabbed for drugs during pandemic

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
A total of 1,145 minors aged four to 17 were apprehended for alleged involvement in illegal drugs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nation
fbtw

2 slain in Sibugay shootings

By John Unson | 17 hours ago
Two persons were killed while two others were wounded in separate gun attacks in Zamboanga Sibugay on Saturday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
OsMak gets ISO certification

OsMak gets ISO certification

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
For the second time, the Ospital ng Makati has received ISO 9001:2015 certification for complying with international standards...
Nation
fbtw

Active COVID-19 cases in Muntinlupa drop to 3

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Muntinlupa dropped to three on Saturday, the lowest since the pandemic started in March 2020.
Nation
fbtw

DENR orders review of forest fire prevention measures

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 17 hours ago
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources has ordered its field offices to review their existing forest fire prevention measures in anticipation of the increase in man-made forest fire incidents amid the...
Nation
fbtw

4 soldiers hurt in Basilan clashes

By Roel Pareño | 17 hours ago
Four soldiers were wounded in a series of encounters with Abu Sayyaf bandits in Sumisip, Basilan on Saturday morning.
Nation
fbtw
Soldiers foil Abu Sayyaf attempt to harass Basilan villagers

Soldiers foil Abu Sayyaf attempt to harass Basilan villagers

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Personnel of the Army's 64th Infantry Battalion managed to drive the nine Abu Sayyaf gunmen away following a series of brief...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with