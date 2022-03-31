^

Headlines

Robredo supporters say Marcos ‘unwelcome’ in Tarlac

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
March 31, 2022 | 3:42pm
Robredo supporters say Marcos âunwelcomeâ in Tarlac
Presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos speaks to the people of Carmen, Davao de Norte on March 30. Most of the Davao region is expected to rally behind the UniTeam as this is the home region of Sara Duterte.
Philstar.com / EC Toledo

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — Supporters of Vice President Leni Robredo opposed the scheduled rally of presidential bet Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. in the province of Tarlac.

In a statement on Thursday, the Robredo People’s Council – Tarlac said they wish to “strongly oppose the visit” of Marcos scheduled on April 2.

They listed three reasons in raising their opposition: Marcos Jr.’s “failure… to acknowledge the wrong doings committed during Martial Law,” including the killing of a “beloved Tarlacqueno former Senator Ninoy Aquino.”

Aquino’s killing was the pivotal moment in the ouster of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr. through the 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution.

They also raised the “lies and dishonesty” the presidential bet allegedly continues to peddle, including his academic records.

The group also cited the Marcos family’s failure to pay the estimated P203 billion estate taxes that remain unpaid — an issue that reporters have been trying to get the survey frontrunner to answer in ambush interviews but remains unaddressed.

His spokesperson Vic Rodriguez on March 26 released a misleading statement that the case is still pending in court.

A document from the Supreme Court showed that the 1997 estate tax case that Marcos heirs are supposed to pay has become final and executory on March 9, 1999.

In 1997, the SC ordered Marcos heirs to pay P23 billion, but decades since, the value is estimated to have reached P203 billion, including surcharges, interest and penalties.

“Tarlacquenos are not dishonest. We are not tax evaders and revisionists of history and his visit does not sit well with the peace loving and good citizens of Tarlac,” they added.

“We put forward that Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is a unwelcome guest in the province of Tarlac and strongly oppose his visit on April 2, 2022,” the group also said.

Marcos this week wooed voters in several provinces in Mindanao. On Wednesday, he and the UniTeam held three grand rallies across Davao region and on Thursday, he went to Lanao del Sur.

Philstar.com reached out to his spokesperson Vic Rodriguez and his campaign manager Benhur Abalos Jr. but has yet to receive any reply. This story will be updated once they give a response.

BONGBONG MARCOS

LENI ROBREDO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte to Pinoys: Don&rsquo;t vote for KABAG candidates

Duterte to Pinoys: Don’t vote for KABAG candidates

By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
President Duterte has urged Filipinos not to vote for party-list groups that he claimed are supporting communist rebels who...
Headlines
fbtw
Carpio says gov't can't collect P203-billion estate tax if Marcos wins presidency

Carpio says gov't can't collect P203-billion estate tax if Marcos wins presidency

By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
"I think we should ask the BIR why they did not do anything. And if they did do something, they should tell us what they did....
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines reiterates sovereignty over Panatag as China claims it as 'inherent territory'

Philippines reiterates sovereignty over Panatag as China claims it as 'inherent territory'

2 days ago
"The Philippine position is we continue to exercise full sovereignty over Bajo de Masinloc and its territorial sea, as well...
Headlines
fbtw
Court orders release of red-tagged community doctor accused of kidnapping

Court orders release of red-tagged community doctor accused of kidnapping

By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
A local court has ordered the release of community doctor Maria Natividad “Naty” Castro, who was detained for...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos shrugs off Alvarez's endorsement, confident crowd connects with 'unity' campaign

Marcos shrugs off Alvarez's endorsement, confident crowd connects with 'unity' campaign

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
UniTeam presidential bet Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. does not mind that one key political figure here in Davao...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
'Travesty of justice': Kin of disappeared students say Palparan interview a 'desperate attempt to vindicate rights violators'

'Travesty of justice': Kin of disappeared students say Palparan interview a 'desperate attempt to vindicate rights violators'

7 minutes ago
“The NTF-ELCAC is mocking the partial justice we attained by holding accountable Palparan on the disappearance of Karen...
Headlines
fbtw
Social media reports of vote buying not enough to prosecute without testimony &mdash; Comelec

Social media reports of vote buying not enough to prosecute without testimony — Comelec

1 hour ago
“It’s very difficult to prosecute crimes like this simply because medyo mahirap mangalap ng mga ebidensya, mga...
Headlines
fbtw
Pangilinan hopes people&rsquo;s support will prompt local politicos to back him too

Pangilinan hopes people’s support will prompt local politicos to back him too

By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
Despite him failing to secure endorsements from local officials, Sen. Kiko Pangilinan is largely unfazed, saying that people...
Headlines
fbtw
SWS: Nearly all Filipinos say gov&rsquo;t must provide free medicines to the people &nbsp;

SWS: Nearly all Filipinos say gov’t must provide free medicines to the people  

2 hours ago
In a press release sent to the media, the SWS survey found that 78% of adult respondents said that the government...
Headlines
fbtw
Lacson not backing out of presidential race

Lacson not backing out of presidential race

By Angelica Y. Yang | 2 hours ago
Atienza earlier said he is "very seriously" thinking of backing out from the vice presidential race and hopes Lacson will...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with