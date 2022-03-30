Death of ex-DOH exec’s son after vax probed

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health is investigating the death of a son of former DOH undersecretary Herminigildo Valle, allegedly after receiving a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

In a statement yesterday, the DOH confirmed the death of Valle’s 17-year-old son.

The DOH said that experts are doing “causality assessment to determine any relationship” between the death of Valle’s son and the COVID-19 vaccines he received.

“We request respect for the privacy of the family. The department urges all to avoid fake news and unverified sources,” the DOH said.

The department reiterated that all COVID-19 vaccines available in the country are “safe and effective, as determined by the Food and Drug Administration.”

It added that “vaccines lower the risk of being hospitalized or getting severe symptoms due to COVID-19.”

The STAR tried but failed to reach Valle.

In a radio interview, Valle said they observed nothing unusual after his son received his second dose on Jan. 5.

“He was OK, he was active. He went out with his friends, played basketball and went on biking,” Valle said.

Two to three days later, Valle’s son informed his guardian that he was bleeding in his mouth as he brushed his teeth.

When the bleeding did not stop, the boy was brought to a hospital in Davao, where he was seen by a dentist and underwent laboratory tests. After this, the boy went home but the bleeding continued.

When the boy’s laboratory results came out, it was found that his complete blood count – red and white blood cell and platelet counts – were low. He also had pneumonia.

“His son’s blood cells dropped and it was like he had leukemia. The texture is like that of aplastic anemia or somebody who is undergoing chemotherapy,” Valle said.

The boy was rushed to a hospital in Tagum, Davao del Norte where he underwent a blood transfusion as he was still bleeding profusely.

Valle said his son was admitted on Jan. 14 but his condition did not improve and the boy died on Feb. 2.

According to Valle, his son was found positive for COVID-19 when he was tested at the Tagum hospital.

“Their findings are sepsis, he developed infection. He had myocarditis, which is I think one of the side effects of the vaccines, and thrombocytopenia or low platelet count, which is also a result of the vaccine,” he added.