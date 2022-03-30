^

Nation

Death of ex-DOH exec’s son after vax probed

Sheila Crisostomo - The Philippine Star
March 30, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health is investigating the death of a son of former DOH undersecretary Herminigildo Valle, allegedly after receiving a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

In a statement yesterday, the DOH confirmed the death of Valle’s 17-year-old son.

The DOH said that experts are doing “causality assessment to determine any relationship” between the death of Valle’s son and the COVID-19 vaccines he received.

“We request respect for the privacy of the family. The department urges all to avoid fake news and unverified sources,” the DOH said.

The department reiterated that all COVID-19 vaccines available in the country are “safe and effective, as determined by the Food and Drug Administration.”

It added that “vaccines lower the risk of being hospitalized or getting severe symptoms due to COVID-19.”

The STAR tried but failed to reach Valle.

In a radio interview, Valle said they observed nothing unusual after his son received his second dose on Jan. 5.

“He was OK, he was active. He went out with his friends, played basketball and went on biking,” Valle said.

Two to three days later, Valle’s son informed his guardian that he was bleeding in his mouth as he brushed his teeth.

When the bleeding did not stop, the boy was brought to a hospital in Davao, where he was seen by a dentist and underwent laboratory tests.  After this, the boy went home but the bleeding continued.

When the boy’s laboratory results came out, it was found that his complete blood count – red and white blood cell and platelet counts – were low.  He also had pneumonia.

“His son’s blood cells dropped and it was like he had leukemia. The texture is like that of aplastic anemia or somebody who is undergoing chemotherapy,” Valle said.

The boy was rushed to a hospital in Tagum, Davao del Norte where he underwent a blood transfusion as he was still bleeding profusely.

Valle said his son was admitted on Jan. 14 but his condition did not improve and the boy died on Feb. 2.

According to Valle, his son was found positive for COVID-19 when he was tested at the Tagum hospital.

“Their findings are sepsis, he developed infection. He had myocarditis, which is I think one of the side effects of the vaccines, and thrombocytopenia or low platelet count, which is also a result of the vaccine,” he added.

COVID-19 VACCINE

DOH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
25,000 attend Lacuna&rsquo;s proclamation rally &ndash; MPD

25,000 attend Lacuna’s proclamation rally – MPD

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
At least 25,000 supporters attended Sunday night’s proclamation rally of Manila Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna, who is running...
Nation
fbtw

Retired cop shot dead in Batangas

By Arnell Ozaeta | 1 day ago
A 65-year-old retired policeman was shot dead by motorcycle-riding assailants in Tanauan, Batangas on Sunday afternoon.
Nation
fbtw

Surigao del Sur vice mayor reported missing

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Police have launched a search for the vice mayor of Tagbina, Surigao del Sur, who has been missing since Saturday.
Nation
fbtw

Binondo-Intramuros Bridge to open next month

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 day ago
The construction of the Binondo-Intramuros Bridge funded by the Chinese government is almost complete and it will open between April 5 and 9, the Department of Public Works and Highways announced yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
NAIA Terminal 4 reopens

NAIA Terminal 4 reopens

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Thousands of domestic travelers departed from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 4, which reopened yesterda...
Nation
fbtw
Latest

Swift action on wage hike petitions sought

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
The largest labor group in the country is urging regional wage boards to swiftly act on petitions for salary hikes.
Nation
fbtw

1 dead in Abra checkpoint shootout

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 hour ago
An alleged shootout between policemen and the group of Vice Mayor Jaja Josefina Disono of Pilar, Abra yesterday left one of her supporters dead.
Nation
fbtw

Bayan Muna Panay official held

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
The secretary general of militant group Bayan Muna in Panay was arrested in Cabatuan town in Iloilo yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

Screen medical mission doctors, LGUs told

By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
The Department of Health said local government units should screen doctors conducting medical missions after a 13-year-old boy died from blood loss after undergoing circumcision in Lucena, Quezon recently.
Nation
fbtw

Death of ex-DOH exec’s son after vax probed

By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
The Department of Health is investigating the death of a son of former DOH undersecretary Herminigildo Valle, allegedly after receiving a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with