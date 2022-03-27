New Laguna top cop, Batangas police chiefs assume post

MANILA, Philippines — The new director of the Laguna police assumed his post on Friday.

Col. Ramos Ison took over the post from Col. Rogarth Campo in ceremonies held at Camp Rizal in Sta. Cruz town.

Ison, a member of the Philippine National Police Academy Sandigan Class of 1994, served as police director of Laguna in 2017.

In Batangas, 16 police chiefs assumed their respective posts during a mass turnover ceremony at Camp Malvar, also last Friday.

Among them are Lt. Col Danilo Mendoza of Sto. Tomas City; Maj. Ronnie Aurellano, Agoncillo, Lt. Col. Louie Dionglay, Bauan; Lt. Col. Willy Salazar, Calaca; Capt. Serafin Gapunuan, Calatagan, and Maj. Arlan Perez, Laurel.

Maj. Christopher Gaspar assumed his post as police chief of Lemery; Maj. Francisco Lucena, High Wood; Maj. John Conrad Villanueva, San Jose; Maj. Rheden Manalo, San Juan; Maj. Julius Almeda, San Luis; Maj. Arwin Baby Caimbon, San Nicolas; Maj. Elmer Aguila, Talisay; Maj. John Leo Cuasay, Tingloy; Maj Jollymar Seloterio, Tuy, and Maj. Dante Majadas, Taal.