150th Malasakit Center opens in Batanes

The Philippine Star
March 3, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Bong Go vowed to continue initiating and supporting measures to improve access to quality healthcare in far-flung areas in the country during the launch of the 150th Malasakit Center at the Batanes General Hospital in Basco on Tuesday.

It is the first Malasakit Center in the province and the fifth in Cagayan Valley.

The other Malasakit Centers in the region are at the Cagayan Valley Medical Center in Tuguegarao, Cagayan; Faustino N. Dy Sr. Memorial Hospital in Ilagan and Southern Isabela Medical Center in Santiago in Isabela, and Region II Trauma and Medical Center in Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya.

In a video message, Go lauded the efforts of the Duterte administration to enhance the delivery of basic services for a more responsive government.

He promised to continue supporting programs and projects that would foster the development of Batanes, particularly in the area of public health.

“Ako po’y natutuwa dahil nakaabot ang Malasakit Center sa dulo ng ating bansa. Kahit patapos na ang termino ni Pangulong Duterte, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa mga kababayan natin sa Batanes dahil mahal namin kayo,” Go said.

The Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop which brings together various agencies that offer medical assistance such as the Department of Health, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Philippine Health Insurance Corp. and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.

Go opened the first Malasakit Center in Cebu City in 2018 with the aim of giving poor and financially incapacitated patients convenient access to quality healthcare.

BONG GO
Philstar
Danao is PNP&rsquo;s No. 4 man

As NCR shifts to Alert Level 1, public transport as bad as pre-pandemic &mdash; commuters'&nbsp;group

Plea to dismiss Atio hazing case junked

Ex-SAF chief takes over NCRPO post

Angkas drops use of barrier

Bus firm may lose franchise after EDSA mishap

Quezon City training stray dogs as service animals

