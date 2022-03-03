P414 million shabu seized in Bulacan

MANILA, Philippines — Around 60 kilos of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu with an estimated street value of P414 million were seized in Marilao, Bulacan yesterday.

The illegal drugs were confiscated by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in a sting in Barangay Lias at around 10 a.m.

PDEA spokesman Derrick Carreon said ”high-value target” Jalon Laureta, a resident of Bacoor, Cavite, was arrested.

Laureta allegedly negotiated with undercover agents for the prohibited drugs in exchange for an unspecified amount of money.

Carreon said the suspect also yielded two cell phones and assorted identification cards.

Anti-narcotics officers also seized Laureta’s Toyota Altis.

As this developed, the Bureau of Customs turned over to the PDEA office in Central Luzon marijuana-based and other illegal drugs valued at P5.7 million.

The BOC said the 3,215 pieces of Ecstasy tablets, two glass containers of organic honey infused with marijuana as well as marijuana-laced vape cartidges, gummies and hemp cream were seized in its various operations. – Robertzon Ramirez