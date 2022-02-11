

















































 
























^


 













 








Nation
 
IED discovered, destroyed at Maguindanao power coop grounds
 


John Unson - Philstar.com
February 11, 2022 | 10:05am





  
IED discovered, destroyed at Maguindanao power coop grounds
This satellite image shows Datu Odin Sinsuat in Maguindanao province.
Google Maps
 


MAGUINDANAO, Philippines — Ordnance experts on Thursday destroyed a home-made bomb found on the premises of the office of a power utility cooperative.

 

The improvised explosive device left in the compound of the Maguindanao Electric Cooperative (Magelco) in Barangay Upper Capiton was fashioned from a 60-mm mortar projectile rigged with a blasting mechanism that could be triggered by mobile phone.


Army and police bomb experts destroyed the IED, neatly placed in a box, with an explosive disruptor to rip its components apart.


Police Lt.Col. Erwin Tabora, Datu Odin Sinsuat municipal police chief, said Friday they are still trying to determine who planted the improvised bomb.


Probers are also looking into the possibility that the incident could be related to the squabbles for leadership of cooperative officials managing Magelco.


The power utility repeatedly hit the news last month due to misunderstandings among its general manager and members of the cooperative’s executive board.


Maj. Gen. Juvymay Uy of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division said Friday that they will help the Datu Odin Sinsuat police in the investigation.


 










 









DATU ODIN SINSUAT
MAGUINDANAO

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







HPG-Laguna personnel sacked




By Ed Amoroso |
10 hours ago 


The entire Highway Patrol Group unit based in Laguna, including five policemen tagged in the kidnapping of a Camarines Sur businessman and the kidnap-slay of his sales agent, have been relieved from their posts...








Nation
fbtw













Tugade names acting PCG chief




By Richmond Mercurio |
10 hours ago 


Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade has appointed Vice Admiral Eduardo Fabricante as officer-in-charge of the Philippine Coast Guard.








Nation
fbtw













Manila gets 30K Pfizer jabs for kids 5-11







Manila gets 30K Pfizer jabs for kids 5-11



By Ghio Ong |
5 days ago 


The city government of Manila has received 30,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11.








Nation
fbtw













Sandigan affirms ex-Butuan port execs’ conviction over smuggled rice




By Elizabeth Marcelo |
10 hours ago 


The Sandiganbayan has upheld the conviction of five former officials of the Philippine Coast Guard, Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) and Bureau of Customs in Butuan City for failing to seize a vessel carrying smuggled...








Nation
fbtw













Along the path of MRT-7, tension over land use and food security







Along the path of MRT-7, tension over land use and food security



By Geela Garcia |
21 hours ago 


Redo Peña, a farmer and a member of Tungkong Mangga Upland Farmers Association Inc, recalled that families started...








Nation
fbtw










Latest









Mandaluyong&rsquo;s active COVID-19 cases drop by 29%







Mandaluyong’s active COVID-19 cases drop by 29%



By Emmanuel Tupas |
10 hours ago 


The number of active COVID-19 cases in Mandaluyong went down by at least 29 percent.








Nation
fbtw













Gun ban violators reach 943







Gun ban violators reach 943



By Emmanuel Tupas |
10 hours ago 


Police have arrested 943 people and confiscated 733 firearms for violating the nationwide election gun ban.








Nation
fbtw













DOJ drops Espinosa as state witness?







DOJ drops Espinosa as state witness?



By Evelyn Macairan |
10 hours ago 


Self-confessed drug dealer Kerwin Espinosa is no longer a state witness in the government’s war on drugs after he was...








Nation
fbtw













700,000 families in Manila get food packs







700,000 families in Manila get food packs



By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
10 hours ago 


The Manila city government will distribute food boxes to 700,000 families affected by the pandemic.








Nation
fbtw













PNP recommends dismissal, demotion of cops in PDEA-QCPD shootout







PNP recommends dismissal, demotion of cops in PDEA-QCPD shootout



By Emmanuel Tupas |
10 hours ago 


The Philippine National Police Internal Affairs Service has recommended the dismissal of a policeman and demotion of 10 others...








Nation
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with