

















































 
























^


 













 








Nation
 
Businesswoman shot dead in Rizal
 


Ed Amoroso - The Philippine Star
January 20, 2022 | 12:00am





 


CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna, Philippines — A businesswoman was gunned down in Rodriquez, Rizal on Tuesday.


Camille Camacho, 31, was in her Toyota Hilux on her way to Barangay Balite when she was shot along M.H. Del Pilar street in Barangay Geromino at around 7:40 a.m., town police chief Lt. Col. Marcelino Pipo Jr. said.


Probers said the motive could be business-related or rivalry.


The victim was engaged in online selling and money lending.


“We have a person of interest. We are gathering evidence and looking at several closed-circuit television cameras near the crime scene to help us identify the assailant who fled on foot toward the town proper,” Pipo said.


 










 









GUNNED DOWN

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Para&ntilde;aque limits movement of unvaccinated







Parañaque limits movement of unvaccinated



By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
1 day ago 


The Parañaque City government has ordered stricter regulations for unvaccinated individuals while Metro Manila is under...








Nation
fbtw













7 nabbed for P2 million antigen tests, fake meds







7 nabbed for P2 million antigen tests, fake meds



By Emmanuel Tupas |
1 day ago 


At least seven persons were arrested for allegedly selling over P2 million worth of unauthorized COVID-19 antigen rapid test...








Nation
fbtw













DILG: No vax exemption cards







DILG: No vax exemption cards



By Romina Cabrera |
1 day ago 


There is no such thing as COVID-19 vaccination exemption cards, the Department of the Interior and Local Government warned...

 






Nation
fbtw













Isko Moreno offers free quarantine for returning Pinoys, OFWs







Isko Moreno offers free quarantine for returning Pinoys, OFWs



1 day ago 


Manila Mayor Isko Moreno yesterday called on returning Filipinos and overseas Filipino workers who test positive for COVID-19...








Nation
fbtw













Makati to provide free swab tests







Makati to provide free swab tests



By Neil Jayson Servallos |
1 day ago 


The Makati City government will provide free community swab tests to residents who show symptoms of COVID-19.








Nation
fbtw










Latest









Maynilad announces water service interruptions until February 15







Maynilad announces water service interruptions until February 15



By Catherine Talavera |
1 hour ago 


Michael Varcas








Nation
fbtw













CebuPac travel insurance covers COVID-19 hospitalization







CebuPac travel insurance covers COVID-19 hospitalization



By Richmond Mercurio |
1 hour ago 


Budget carrier Cebu Pacific has upraded its travel insurance plan for passengers to help spur travel confidence amid the threat...








Nation
fbtw













Teen dies in motorcycle crash after skipping checkpoint







Teen dies in motorcycle crash after skipping checkpoint



By Emmanuel Tupas |
1 hour ago 


A 16-year-old boy died while his companion was injured when the motorcycle they were riding figured in an accident after they...








Nation
fbtw













6,000 register for Manila Zoo vaccination






 
6,000 register for Manila Zoo vaccination



By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
1 hour ago 


Over 6,000 senior citizens and minors have registered online to get COVID-19 jabs at the renovated Manila Zoo.








Nation
fbtw













272 areas in Metro Manila under lockdown







272 areas in Metro Manila under lockdown



By Emmanuel Tupas |
1 hour ago 


The number of areas placed under granular lockdown in the National Capital Region due to COVID-19 cases jumped to 272 yesterday,...








Nation
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with