Businesswoman shot dead in Rizal

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna, Philippines — A businesswoman was gunned down in Rodriquez, Rizal on Tuesday.

Camille Camacho, 31, was in her Toyota Hilux on her way to Barangay Balite when she was shot along M.H. Del Pilar street in Barangay Geromino at around 7:40 a.m., town police chief Lt. Col. Marcelino Pipo Jr. said.

Probers said the motive could be business-related or rivalry.

The victim was engaged in online selling and money lending.

“We have a person of interest. We are gathering evidence and looking at several closed-circuit television cameras near the crime scene to help us identify the assailant who fled on foot toward the town proper,” Pipo said.