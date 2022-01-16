Manila Zoo eyed as vaccination site for minors, senior citizens

Photo provided by the Manila public information office shows the entrance of the newly refurbished Manila Zoo, which will reopen on Dec. 30.

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila City government is eyeing the newly-redeveloped Manila Zoological and Botanical Garden for repurposing as a vaccination site for senior citizens and minors aged 5 to 11 with the national government set to roll out pediatric vaccination in the first week of February.

In a statement, Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno, who is running for president under Aksyon Demokratiko said the 5-hectare recreation facility is an ideal spot given its open spaces.

Per data from the Department of Health, there are around 13.5 million children aged 5 to 11 in the country.

“We thought, because of the people requesting at the Manila Zoo, at least they should have a sneak peek. And there are many things to visit here - open air, clear. Double purpose, they can visit with their grandchildren or grandparents,” Moreno said during his visit to the zoo.

Under Alert Level 3, though, leisure activities like contact sports, funfairs, as well as live voice and wind instrument events are prohibited. It is unclear if zoo visits fall under this category.

The city government said that doses of Pfizer that will be used for the pediatric vaccination — the only vaccine granted Emergency Use Authorization by the Food and Drug Administration for the age group — are expected by the end of January.

Moreno said minors aged 12-17 along with their parents and other family members can already go to Manila Zoo to get inoculated for the time being.

To ensure minimum health protocols will be strictly followed, Moreno said Manila Zoo’s daily foot traffic will be limited to 500 or 1,000 people only.

"In order not to violate the IATF rules, due diligence will be observed by the city, and we will put a cap. There will be registration. We will also launch the Manila Zoo website, so that those who want to get vaccinated can register,” Moreno pointed out.

Expansion of vax sites continues in capital city

Last Thursday, the city opened the 4-wheel drive-through booster vaccination in front of the Quirino Grandstand, prompting the Manila mayor to make it a 24-hour daily operation with the vaccinators working on an 8-hour shift.

Along with the city's drive-through vaccination site, the Manila Zoo vaccination site will be open to both residents and non-residents of Manila.

“We saw the response of people to the drive-through 24/7 booster caravan in Luneta. Last night, we added an additional two lanes, but the demand for boosters is still growing," Moreno said.

“Vaccinations will continue in health centers, schools and malls. Now, we also have the Manila Zoo...It is going to be a daily thing. You'll be able to talk a walk around while also getting protected."

The nearly five-hectare facility, known as the Manila Zoological and Botanical Garden, opened to the public in July 1959 but has not undergone a major renovation since then. The zoo was closed temporarily in January 2019 for upgrade and renovation.

