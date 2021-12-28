

















































 
























^


 













 








Nation
 
Granular COVID-19 lockdowns return to city of Manila
 


Philstar.com
December 28, 2021 | 4:36pm





 
Granular COVID-19 lockdowns return to city of Manila
A cop joins rounds as the local government imposed a seven-day granular lockdown on Block 41 Zones 4, 5, and 9 at Barangay Addition Hills in Mandaluyong City on Friday midnight, March 12, 2021. The STAR / Miguel de Guzman, file
 The STAR / Miguel de Guzman, file
 


MANILA, Philippines — Three areas in Manila remain under granular lockdown and are the only areas in Metro Manila under strict quarantine as the holiday season ends, the Manila Police District said Tuesday afternoon. 


The three quarantine areas are still an improvement from the eight granular lockdowns recorded in the city on December 24, which marked the first granular lockdowns since the Philippine National Police first recorded zero granular lockdowns in the capital region in the first week of December. 



The three areas with the highest number of active COVID-19 cases are Tondo 1 with 29, San Andres with 12 and Pandacan and Sampaloc with seven each. 


According to data from the National Capital Region Police Office, only Manila has areas under granular lockdown in Metro Manila. The three areas translate to just three households and three individuals under lockdown. Eight cops have been deployed to enforce the lockdowns. 


The development also comes as the Department of Health acknowledged a pronounced uptick in coronavirus infections as the holiday season comes to a close. 


READ: DOH sees increase in Metro Manila's COVID-19 cases, positivity rate


However, according to the OCTA Research Group, the rise in reproduction rate could only be temporary as it was last year and should not yield an increase in restrictions for the time being until the trends get clearer. 


At the same time, the group said it could also “not rule out the possibility” that the cases will also continue to rise for now since the holiday seasons are not yet over.


Moreno: No reason to worry about lockdowns


In a statement sent to media Tuesday afternoon, Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno also highlighted that the lockdowns were normal responses and not necessarily cause for concern. 


"The lockdown anyway is similar to the policy of the [coronavirus task force] that when there is a bit of negligence and the COVID-19 infection grows in one area, it is normal to lockdown that one area,” he said in mixed Filipino and English in an interview aired over DZRH.


"We would continue to have those kinds of surgical lockdown because what we want is for the business to open, for people to work, for employment, we will gradually normalize," he also said. 


However, the capital city's chief executive urged residents to continue practicing physical distancing and follow all health and safety guidelines to prevent a potential spike in cases later on. 


"We still need to be responsible. We need to wear face masks, the mask is a must, then let's get vaccinated. That's all we need."


As of December 26, the city has a total of 91 active cases with a total of 90,501 recoveries and 1,763 deaths. The Manila Health Department said they recorded 11 new active cases, five new recoveries and zero deaths for that day. 


Metro Manila along with the rest of the country is set to remain under Alert Level 2 status for the rest of the year. 


Around the country, only nine areas in total are under granular lockdown to isolate 15 individuals. 


To date, health authorities have recorded 2.84 million coronavirus cases in the country, 9,750 of which are still classified as active cases. — Franco Luna 


 










 









COVID-19 PANDEMIC
ISKO MORENO
PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Man decapitates daughter




By John Unson |
December 27, 2021 - 12:00am 


An alleged mentally ill man beheaded his nine-year-old daughter on Christmas Day in Buenavista, Agusan del Norte.








Nation
fbtw













3 soldiers nabbed over Christmas Day shooting







3 soldiers nabbed over Christmas Day shooting



By Neil Jayson Servallos |
1 day ago 


Three members of the Philippine Army were arrested following a shooting in Taguig on Christmas Day that left six persons wounded,...








Nation
fbtw













Soldiers in Christmas Day shooting in Taguig may face administrative cases too







Soldiers in Christmas Day shooting in Taguig may face administrative cases too



1 day ago 


"We expect high standards of military discipline and values to all our personnel, hence if proven guilty, appropriate sanctions...








Nation
fbtw













Ambushed Misamis mayor dies in hospital




By Neil Jayson Servallos |
December 28, 2021 - 12:00am 


The mayor of Lopez Jaena town in Misamis Occidental, who was shot during a Christmas party last week, has died in a hospital.








Nation
fbtw













N.Cotabato cops praised for taking in kids abandoned in church by parents


 




N.Cotabato cops praised for taking in kids abandoned in church by parents



By John Unson |
1 day ago 


Members of the Libungan police force took care of the abandoned children for almost two days.








Nation
fbtw










Latest









Roxas Boulevard to be closed for 3 months &ndash; MMDA








Roxas Boulevard to be closed for 3 months – MMDA



By Michael Punongbayan |
18 hours ago 


The southbound lane of Roxas Boulevard will be closed to motorists soon for two to three months to give way for rehabilitation...








Nation
fbtw













Metro COVID-19 cases back to over 100 daily







Metro COVID-19 cases back to over 100 daily



By Michael Punongbayan |
 18 hours ago 


The National Capital Region posted a daily average of more than 100 COVID-19 cases in the past week, the OCTA Research Group...








Nation
fbtw













Moreno touts Manila Zoo renovation







Moreno touts Manila Zoo renovation



By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
18 hours ago 


Presidential aspirant Isko Moreno said yesterday he wanted to rehabilitate the decrepit Manila Zoo and the clock tower at...








Nation
fbtw













Quezon Memorial named National Cultural Treasure







Quezon Memorial named National Cultural Treasure



By Neil Jayson Servallos |
18 hours ago 


The Quezon Memorial Shrine has been named a National Cultural Treasure, making it the second cultural treasure in Quezon City,...








Nation
fbtw













Super Lotto jackpot to reach P95 million







Super Lotto jackpot to reach P95 million



By Rainier Allan Ronda |
18 hours ago 


The jackpot in the 6/49 Super Lotto is estimated to reach P95 million for tonight’s draw, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes...








Nation
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with