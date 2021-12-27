

















































 
























DOH sees increase in Metro Manila's COVID-19 cases, positivity rate
People with large baggages start arriving at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) in Parañaque City before dawn on Dec. 23, 2021 to catch their buses as they head to their respective provinces early to avoid the influx of passengers for the Christmas weekend.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health said Monday it has observed increases in Metro Manila’s COVID-19 cases and virus positivity rate in the recent week.


“Nationally, the average cases remain lower in the recent week and case classification is still at minimal risk. However, increases in cases and positivity rate in the recent week were observed in National Capital Region and 14 of 17 of its areas,” DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a briefing.


According to Vergeire, the capital region remained under minimal risk classification for COVID-19 with a -3% growth rate in cases and an average daily attack rate of 0.69 per 100,000 individuals over the last two weeks.


However, the region showed a positive growth in COVID-19 cases in the recent week at 49%.


The average reported cases in Metro Manila increased by 49% from the previous week, now averaging 115 cases per day.


Vergeire also said the positivity rate in the capital region rose to 1.5% from December 19 to 25 from only 0.7% from December 12 to 18. Positivity rate in neighboring Calabarzon also increased to 0.9% from 0.5%.


The national positivity rate was also higher at 1.3% in the recent week from 0.9% reported in the previous week.


Positivity rate refers to the percentage of people who have tested positive from all those who underwent testing.


“We are seeing an uptick in cases but it's not significant enough yet. But it is an alarm, it is a warning for us that cases might start to increase so we need to help each other out,” Vergeire said. 


According to the health official, there was an uptick in hospital admissions in Metro Manila, but only 18% of the beds are occupied.


The capacity of the national health systems also remained at low risk.


The DOH reported 433 additional COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the total number of infections to over 2.83 million. Of the figure, only 0.3% were active cases. — Gaea Katreena Cabico 


 










 









As It Happens



 LATEST UPDATE: November 29, 2021 - 11:00am 




Follow this thread for updates on COVID-19 risk levels, safety measures, and data from Metro Manila's local government units.


Photo: The STAR/Michael Varcas







November 29, 2021 - 11:00am 


Metro Manila mayors have agreed to reimpose the number coding scheme in the capital region, MMDA chair Benhur Abalos says.


According to a report from state-run PTV, the number coding scheme will be implemented in Metro Manila from Monday to Friday, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.


However, public transportation and motorcycles will not be covered by the scheme.







November 21, 2021 - 1:38pm 


People in Barangay Central in Quezon City can exchange their used face shields on Monday for face masks, alcohol and vitamins, Akbayan party-list says in an advisory.


The party-list, which is joining the 2022 elections, said it will put up a "palit face shield" booth at Kalayaan Plaza Market in Kalayaan Avenue in Barangay Central.

Kalayaan Ave., Brgy. Central, Quezon City 


Dr. RJ Naguit, the party-list's second nominee, said the group wants to help the public properly dispose of the face shields, which he said "have no real significant protective benefits."


The wearing of face shields, mandatory in public in the Philippines since December 2020, are no longer mandatory. Government officials said, though, that private establishments can still require them.







November 17, 2021 - 3:50pm 


RiteMed Philippines Inc. announces that the first batch of anti-Covid oral drug Molnupiravir, under the brand name MOLNARZ, has arrived in the Philippines.


This will allow the company to start its distribution initially to hospitals that have secured compassionate special permits from the Food and Drug Administration.







November 8, 2021 - 10:13am 


The City of Manila issues an executive order declaring the use of face shields as non-mandatory except in medical facilities.


The order cites the de-escalation of the alert level status of the Manila and the rest of the National Capital Region last November 4.


 





November 8, 2021 - 9:04am 


Metro Manila mayors have agreed to remove the mandatory wearing of face shields, MMDA chair Benhur Abalos says.


Face shields would only be worn in critical areas, such as hospitals.


The mayors have yet to recommend this to the government's pandemic task force.


















