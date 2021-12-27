BIFF bomb-maker 'Motorola' killed in Maguindanao clash

MAGUINDANAO, Philippines — Soldiers killed in a clash Sunday in Maguindanao province a bomb-maker long wanted for deadly bomb attacks in central Mindanao.

Zukarno Guilil, also known as "Motorola", died on the spot from multiple gunshot wounds sustained in a gunfight with soldiers in Barangay Ganta in Shariff Saydona Mustapha, Maguindanao.

He was self-styled "4th division commander" of the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, the terror group authorities have tagged in all deadly bombings in central Mindanao since 2013.

Guilil was also a henchman of Kagui Karialan, leader of one of three factions in the BIFF, who is facing more than 30 criminal cases in different courts.

Major Gen. Juvymax Uy, commander of the Army's 6th Infantry Division, said Monday soldiers were to surround his hideout in Barangay Ganta but killed him instead when he pulled out two fragmentation grenades from his trouser pockets.