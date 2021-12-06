Widow, son killed in Maguindanao ambush

In this 2017 file photo, police guard the national highway in Talitay, Maguindanao.

MAGUINDANAO, Philippines — Unidentified gunmen shot dead a widow and her son on a busy stretch of a national highway in Talayan, Maguindanao on Sunday.

Police Col.Jibin Bongcayao, Maguindanao police director, said Monday the victims — Zahariya Bansuan and her son, Zainudin — died on the spot from multiple gunshot wounds.

They were together on a motorcycle, en route to Datu Piang, Maguindanao when they were attacked along the Cotabato-Isulan Highway in Sitio Matalam in Barangay Poblacion.

Their killers, also riding motorcycles, sped away.

"Our theory, for now, is that there was a grudge between the family of the victims and their attackers. The husband of the slain widow was killed in Cotabato City prior to this incident," Bongcayao said.

The Talayan police are looking for suspects in the shooting.