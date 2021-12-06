
































































 




   







   















Nation
                        
Widow, son killed in Maguindanao ambush
                        

                           
John Unson
December 6, 2021 | 7:54am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Widow, son killed in Maguindanao ambush
In this 2017 file photo, police guard the national highway in Talitay, Maguindanao. 
John Unson, file
                        

                        
MAGUINDANAO, Philippines — Unidentified gunmen shot dead a widow and her son on a busy stretch of a national highway in Talayan, Maguindanao on Sunday.



Police Col.Jibin Bongcayao, Maguindanao police director, said Monday the victims — Zahariya Bansuan and her son, Zainudin — died on the spot from multiple gunshot wounds.



They were together on a motorcycle, en route to Datu Piang, Maguindanao when they were attacked along the Cotabato-Isulan Highway in Sitio Matalam in Barangay Poblacion.



Their killers, also riding motorcycles, sped away.



"Our theory, for now, is that there was a grudge between the family of the victims and their attackers. The husband of the slain widow was killed in Cotabato City prior to this incident," Bongcayao said.



Nation
