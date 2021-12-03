
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Nation
                        
Cops seize P3.6 million worth of smuggled fuel in Sulu
                        

                           
John Unson - Philstar.com
December 3, 2021 | 4:44pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Cops seize P3.6 million worth of smuggled fuel in Sulu
The impounded boat carrying the smuggled petroleum products. 
Philstar.com / John Unson
                        

                        
COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The police foiled Wednesday an attempt to smuggle P3.6 million worth of petroleum products to Sulu from somewhere in the country’s border with Malaysia.



Personnel of the police’s Regional Maritime Unit-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region immediately impounded the small vessel, carrying diesel and gasoline in blue plastic drums, that they intercepted while near the island town of Panglima Tahil, Sulu.



The boat captain and members of his crew were detained for questioning.



Reports reaching the headquarters of the Police Regional Office-BAR said the boat captain and his companions failed to present even a single document to prove the legitimacy of the shipment.



Investigators have found out that the petroleum products came from the Taganak island municipality in Tawi-Tawi.



Tawi-Tawi is known as the southern backdoor of the Philippines, close to Sabah, Malaysia.



There are Filipinos in Sabah peddling diesel and gasoline in large volumes at low prices per liter, much lower than those sold in fuel retail stations in Mindanao.



In an initial report, the Bangsamoro Regional Maritime Unit said the confiscated fuel cargo shall be turned over to the Bureau of Customs for its disposition.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BANGSAMORO AUTONOMOUS REGION OF MUSLIM MINDANAO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Iloilo clash death toll climbs to 16
                              


                              

                                                                  By Jennifer Rendon |
                                 December 3, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The death toll in the encounter between New People’s Army rebels and government troopers in Miag-ao town on Wednesday has doubled.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOJ: BuCor to remove NBP wall
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOJ: BuCor to remove NBP wall


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The wall constructed by the Bureau of Corrections along a road leading to a Department of Justice’s housing project...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Cagayan De Oro hospital director slain
                              


                              

                                                                  By Gerry Lee Gorit |
                                 December 3, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Unidentified motorcycle-riding men gunned down a director of a hospital in this city yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 300 minors jabbed in Navotas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
300 minors jabbed in Navotas


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 30 days ago                              


                                                            
Some 300 eligible minors in Navotas with or without comorbidities were vaccinated with Pfizer jabs yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cops seize P3.6 million worth of smuggled fuel in Sulu
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cops seize P3.6 million worth of smuggled fuel in Sulu


                              

                                                                  By John Unson |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The police foiled Wednesday an attempt to smuggle P3.6 million worth of petroleum products to Sulu from somewhere in the country’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Quezon City breaches 2 million vaccination mark
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Quezon City breaches 2 million vaccination mark


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Following the three-day national vaccination program this week, the Quezon City government said it has inoculated over two...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Isko Moreno visits Parañaque, calls himself ‘ordinary’ candidate
                              


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 December 3, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno visited Parañaque yesterday and presented himself as an “ordinary” presidential candidate in next year’s elections.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Lanao del Sur NGCP tower bombed
                              


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 December 3, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A transmission tower of the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines in Lanao del Sur was bombed yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Go aids fire victims in Mandaluyong
                              


                              

                                 December 3, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Following his announced withdrawal from the presidential race, Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go continued to help victims of fire and other natural calamities as he vowed to provide assistance to the poor...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Killer cop Nuezca dies in Bilibid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Killer cop Nuezca dies in Bilibid


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Dismissed police officer Jonel Nuezca, who was convicted for the murder of a mother and her son in Tarlac last year, died...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with