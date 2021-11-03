LTO rolls out 10-year driverâ€™s license in Metro Manila

LTO rolls out 10-year driver’s license in Metro Manila

MANILA, Philippines — Land Transportation Office branches in the National Capital Region will start issuing today driver’s licenses that are valid for 10 years, LTO Assistant Secretary Edgar Galvante announced yesterday.

Galvante said motorists whose licenses are expiring and have not committed any traffic violations are qualified to apply for a 10-year license upon renewal in line with the provisions of Republic Act 10930 or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code.

“Lahat ng LTO offices in Metro Manila ay makakapag-issue na ng 10-year driver’s license,” Galvante said at a press briefing.

The rollout of the program at the LTO central office licensing section and at the Quezon City Licensing Center went smoothly, he said.

Galvante clarified that the mandatory comprehensive driver’s education (CDE) program required for driver’s license applicants is free.

He said the CDE requirement would not cause any undue delays in renewing a driver’s license as this is readily available through multiple channels.

“We intend to disseminate the program to the public so we can raise the quality of Filipino drivers and improve road safety,” Galvante said.

A lawmaker has filed a bill seeking to scrap the CDE requirement for motorists renewing driver’s licenses.

“The requirement is unnecessary and has no legal basis,” House Deputy Speaker Rufus Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said the CDE is an additional expense for motorists.

“While it is free when done through the LTO website, it can also be obtained from accredited driving schools for up to P3,000,” he said.

Rodriguez noted that other LTO requirements such as the vehicle emission testing have become a “source of corruption.” – Delon Porcalla