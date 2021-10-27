
































































 




   

   









Nation
MMDA readies plans to address Undas traffic, travel
                        

                           
October 27, 2021 | 2:47pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
In this photo dated October 27, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) conducted an inspection at Paranaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) days ahead of the long weekend for the observance of “Undas.”
MANILA, Philippines — Traffic management plans are in place ahead of the projected increase of passengers going home to their provinces to commemorate All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day, the Metro Manila Development Authority said Wednesday.



As the authority inspected the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange on Wednesday morning, MMDA chairman Benhur Abalos said that traffic enforcers are positioned at intersections near bus terminals for a “faster turn-around of buses” and manage traffic on perennial choke point areas in Metro Manila.





“As Undas approaches, we are beginning to see an increase in the number of passengers. What is important here is we are ready. We are coordinating with local government units and all other concerned for the safety of the public,” Abalos said. 



Abalos added that members of the MMDA Road Emergency Group have been directed to conduct random or on-the-spot breathalyzer tests on bus drivers to determine whether or not they are under the influence of alcohol.



Drivers who fail the test will be prohibited from driving unless they take a rest.



“We have deployed additional manpower, in joint coordination with the local government units, to manage the traffic all over the metropolis,” Abalos said.



The MMDA in its statement also appealed to the public to follow guidelines set by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases and be mindful of the minimum health protocols against COVID-19, such as proper wearing of masks, face shield and physical distancing.



The implementation of the Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program or number coding for all vehicles and truck ban remains suspended.



To date, health officials have recorded 2.76 million coronavirus infections around the country, 57,763 of whom are still classified as active cases. 



The Department of Health said earlier that coronavirus cases are expected to stabilize back to pre-Delta numbers, indicating a possible shift to Alert Level 2 in the coming weeks. 



Earlier Tuesday, Abalos said that the MMDA has deployed additional manpower, in coordination with local government units and the police, to assist in the cemeteries and to man the traffic within their vicinities.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

