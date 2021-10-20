Ilocos Sur under state of calamity due to Maring

MANILA, Philippines — Ilocos Sur, which was among the provinces hit by Severe Tropical Storm Maring, has been placed under a state of calamity, with damage to agriculture and infrastructure reaching more than P2 billion.

The provincial disaster risk reduction and management office (PDRRMO) said damage to infrastructure was estimated at P1.6 billion while the agriculture sector incurred P671 million in losses.

Three deaths were reported in Sta. Maria town, two each in Tagudin, Sta. Cruz and Suyo and one each in Salcedo, San Emilio, Lidlidda and Narvacan. Four persons were reported missing in Suyo, Tagudin, Sta. Maria and Santa.

At least 69,659 families or 226,433 persons were affected by the storm.

With the declaration of a state of calamity, immediate relief and assistance to the victims can be provided with the setting aside of needed funds.

Dagupan City in Pangasinan and La Union had earlier been placed under a state of calamity due to the storm.

Initial damage to agriculture in La Union was estimated at P369.2 million; livestock, P5.1 million, and infrastructure, P63.1 million.

The PDRRMO said 259 barangays and 38,812 families or 135,881 people were affected by Maring in La Union as of Oct. 14.

In Dagupan, thousands were displaced by widespread flooding.

Agri damage hits P2.2 B

Damage to agriculture across the country due to Maring jumped to P2.2 billion, data from the Department of Agriculture (DA)’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Operation Center showed.

In its bulletin yesterday, the DA said 78,634 farmers and 86,481 hectares of agricultural land in the Cordilleras, Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Central Visayas and Soccsksargen were affected. Production loss was at 103,069 metric tons.

Rice accounted for 67.32 percent of the damage with 74,947 hectares affected. Volume loss was at 83,313 MT valued at P1.5 billion.

Losses to high-value crops in 2,937 hectares was placed at P227 million.

The DA said irrigation and agriculture facilities accounted for 6.47 percent of the damage valued at P140.6 million. – Catherine Talavera