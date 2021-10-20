Japan provides more houses to Marawi residents

MANILA, Philippines — The Japanese government has turned over an additional 150 permanent houses to residents displaced by the armed conflict in Marawi in 2017.

Japanese Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko joined Task Force Bangon Marawi chairman and Human Settlements and Development Secretary Eduardo del Rosario, Marawi Mayor Majul Gandamra and United Nations Habitat Philippines program manager Christopher Rollo during the turnover on Friday.

In March 2018, Japan gave a grant of $10 million or around P500 million in support of the UN-Habitat program to provide core shelters and livelihood support for victims of the Marawi siege.

The first phase of the project involved the construction of 109 houses in Barangay Dulay West, which was completed in February.

A total of 170 houses in Darussalam Village and Pamayandeg sa Ranaw Residences at Dansalan were turned over in July.

The project aims to provide more than 1,000 houses to Marawi residents.

The government commemorated the fourth anniversary of the liberation of the city over the weekend.

President Duterte commended Task Force Bangon Marawi, local officials and other partners for working together to rehabilitate the city.