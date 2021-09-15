San Juan, QC to lift liquor ban starting September 16

A store attendant prepares for temporary closure of the liquor store along Timog Avenue in Quezon City on Monday, March 15, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Two Metro Manila cities will lift liquor bans when the capital region shifts to Alert Level 4 on September 16, Thursday.

San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora in a Facebook post on Wednesday said the city would allow alcohol consumption again but "only inside homes and restaurants."

"It is still prohibited to drink in public places such as roads, parks etc," he said.

Meanwhile, a memorandum published by Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte states that liquor selling "may be sold at any time except during public safety hours (10 p.m. to 4 a.m.)."

READ: Shorter curfew in Metro Manila during pilot run of alert level system

"Drinking on sidewalks and other public places (i.e., not inside a home or establishment) shall remain prohibited," the memo further reads.

"As an exception, the sale of liquor shall be banned inside Special Concern Lockdown areas." — with a report from Franco Luna

Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com. This article was produced following editorial guidelines.