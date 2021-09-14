Shorter curfew in Metro Manila during pilot run of alert level system
MANILA, Philippines — Shorter curfew hours will be implemented in Metro Manila when the capital region shifts to an experimental lockdown scheme on Thursday.
Curfew will be implemented from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. during the pilot run of a new alert level system, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Chairman Benhur Abalos said on Tuesday.
Currently, curfew in the capital region—which is under modified enhanced community quarantine—runs from 8 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Abalos said the implementation of new curfew hours will be simultaneous with the pilot test of localized lockdowns and the alert level system. He said Metro Manila mayors are set to issue a resolution on the matter.
The capital region will be placed under Alert Level 4 beginning Thursday.
Alert Level 4 means “case counts are high and/or increasing, with total bed utilization rate and intensive care unit utilization rate at high utilization.”
Under Alert Level 4, individuals below 18 years old, senior citizens, those with immunodeficiencies and comorbidities, and pregnant women are not allowed to go out of their houses.
Intrazonal and interzonal travel for authorized persons outside of residences may be allowed subject to regulations of the local government of destination.
Outdoor dining is allowed at 30% capacity, while indoor dining is limited to 10% capacity and would only cater to fully-vaccinated people.
Religious gatherings are also allowed at 30% capacity in outdoor venues, but are limited to 10% in indoor venues where only fully-vaccinated people may participate. — Gaea Katreena Cabico
Follow this thread for updates on COVID-19 risk levels, safety measures, and data from Metro Manila's local government units.
Photo: The STAR/Michael Varcas
Metro Manila will be placed under general community quarantine with alert level 4 starting September 16, according Interior Secretary Eduardo Año.
Under alert level 4, alfresco dine-in is allowed up to 30% capacity while indoor dine-in is allowed up to 10% capacity but for fully vaccinated customers only.
Personal care services and religious gatherings will be allowed up to 30% capacity if outdoor and 10% capacity for indoor but for fully vaccinated only.
A total of 122 individuals, including 99 children, at the Gentlehands Orphanage in Quezon City tested positive with COVID-19.
Following this development, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte called on the management of workplaces to strictly implement minimum public health protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Dapat maging mahigpit ang ating persons in authority sa pagpapatupad nito para maiwasan natin ang pagkalat ng virus," Belmonte says in a statement.
The government should compensate small businesses in Metro Manila that were affected by shifting decisions on quarantine classifications, Akbayan paty-list says.
Metro Manila was supposed to shift to General Community Quarantine on Wednesday until an announcement on Tuesday evening that that planned shift, which was supposed to also see a shift to "granular" lockdowns, would be deferred until September 15 or until guidelines are finalized.
"The [Inter-Agency Task Force] must reimburse small businesses that incurred losses due to its ‘laban-bawi’ quarantine protocols. This kind of negligence and thoughtlessness from the government hurts everyone, especially small enterprises and their workers who are trying their best to survive despite the pandemic," party-list nominee Perci Cendaña says in a statement.
Metro Manila to remain under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine until September 15, 2021 or until the government irons out guidelines on a new quarantine system, the Palace announces.
Metro Manila was supposed to revert to General Community Quarantine from September 8 as the government tests using 'granular' lockdowns instead of region-wide quarantine classifications.
Metro Manila is reverting to the more lenient General Community Quarantine from September 8 to 30, according to a resolution by the inter-agency pandemic task force.
Members of the task force last week said the government may shift to "granular" lockdowns, or smaller-scale and localized hard lockdowns, instead of classifications that are region-wide.
