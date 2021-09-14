Shorter curfew in Metro Manila during pilot run of alert level system

The Makati skyline is seen in this file photo.

MANILA, Philippines — Shorter curfew hours will be implemented in Metro Manila when the capital region shifts to an experimental lockdown scheme on Thursday.

Curfew will be implemented from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. during the pilot run of a new alert level system, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Chairman Benhur Abalos said on Tuesday.

Related Stories Metro Manila under Alert Level 4 beginning September 16

Currently, curfew in the capital region—which is under modified enhanced community quarantine—runs from 8 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Abalos said the implementation of new curfew hours will be simultaneous with the pilot test of localized lockdowns and the alert level system. He said Metro Manila mayors are set to issue a resolution on the matter.

The capital region will be placed under Alert Level 4 beginning Thursday.

Alert Level 4 means “case counts are high and/or increasing, with total bed utilization rate and intensive care unit utilization rate at high utilization.”

Under Alert Level 4, individuals below 18 years old, senior citizens, those with immunodeficiencies and comorbidities, and pregnant women are not allowed to go out of their houses.

Intrazonal and interzonal travel for authorized persons outside of residences may be allowed subject to regulations of the local government of destination.

Outdoor dining is allowed at 30% capacity, while indoor dining is limited to 10% capacity and would only cater to fully-vaccinated people.

Religious gatherings are also allowed at 30% capacity in outdoor venues, but are limited to 10% in indoor venues where only fully-vaccinated people may participate. — Gaea Katreena Cabico