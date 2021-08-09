DFA suspends online passport delivery services

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs has suspended the services of courier service provider Quick Reliable Service, Inc. (QRS) following multiple complaints from passport applicants.

Several passport applicants who booked courier services online reported unsatisfactory performance of the courier service provider.

"The DFA apologizes for the shortcomings of QRS and requests the public’s understanding as it puts together alternative delivery options in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic," the DFA said in a statement released Sunday.

The agency said it "has instructed APO Production Unit, Inc., its end-to-end-passport process provider, to immediately cease using the passport delivery services of QRS."

Starting 6 a.m. Monday, online passport applicants may inquire on the status of their parcel through email via applicationstatus@passport.gov.ph or hotline +63 2 82343488, (press 1 for QRS concerns).

Meanwhile, onsite passport applicants who wish to avail of courier services on the day of filing their applications will not be affected by the termination of the services of QRS.

Logistics giant LBC will continue to provide its services to onsite passport applicants. — Patricia Lourdes Viray