



































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
DFA suspends online passport delivery services
File photo shows man renewing his passport.
The STAR/Edd Gumban, File

                     

                        

                           
DFA suspends online passport delivery services

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - August 9, 2021 - 10:39am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs has suspended the services of courier service provider Quick Reliable Service, Inc. (QRS) following multiple complaints from passport applicants.



Several passport applicants who booked courier services online reported unsatisfactory performance of the courier service provider.





"The DFA apologizes for the shortcomings of QRS and requests the public’s understanding as it puts together alternative delivery options in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic," the DFA said in a statement released Sunday.



The agency said it "has instructed APO Production Unit, Inc., its end-to-end-passport process provider, to immediately cease using the passport delivery services of QRS."



Starting 6 a.m. Monday, online passport applicants may inquire on the status of their parcel through email via applicationstatus@passport.gov.ph or hotline +63 2 82343488, (press 1 for QRS concerns).



Meanwhile, onsite passport applicants who wish to avail of courier services on the day of filing their applications will not be affected by the termination of the services of QRS.



Logistics giant LBC will continue to provide its services to onsite passport applicants. — Patricia Lourdes Viray


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
                                                      PASSPORT APPLICATION
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: August 9, 2021 - 10:21am                           


                           

                              
 The Department of Foreign Affairs' Office of Consular Affairs says it will not open passport appointment slots on June 16, 2018 "to give way to server maintenance and upgrade."



"Opening of appointment slots will resume on Monday, 18 June 2018, at 12 noon and 9 pm," the DFA adds.

                           

                           

                              

                                 August 9, 2021 - 10:21am                              


                              
The Department of Foreign Affairs suspends the online passport delivery services following multiple complaints from passport applicants.



Several passport applicants who booked courier services online reported unsatisfactory performance of courier service provider Quick Reliable Service.



Starting 6 a.m. of August 9, online passport applicants may inquire on the status of their parcel through applicationstatus@passport.gov.ph or hotline +63 2 82343488, (press 1 for QRS concerns).

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Cabangbang named PSG chief
                              


                              

                                                                  By Edith Regalado |
                                 August 9, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
President Duterte has appointed Col. Randolph Cabangbang as the fifth head of the Presidential Security Group.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 2 more areas eyed for ECQ inclusion
                              


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 August 9, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Two more areas that have been logging more COVID cases are being considered for inclusion under enhanced community quarantine to contain the spread of the higly contagious Delta variant, the Department of the Interior...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 4 Chinese beached in Palawan
                              


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 August 9, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Philippine Coast Guard has vowed to look into how four Chinese fishermen ended up in the waters off Rizal, Palawan last Thursday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 PNP exec tagged in online seller’s kidnap-slay
                              


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 August 6, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A police colonel is being investigated in connection with the kidnapping and killing of a woman in Nueva Ecija.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Quezon City vaccinates 1 million residents, workers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Quezon City vaccinates 1 million residents, workers


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Over one million residents and workers in Quezon City have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, local officials...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Pasig, Mandaluyong, San Juan to start aid distribution
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pasig, Mandaluyong, San Juan to start aid distribution


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The city governments of Pasig, Mandaluyong and San Juan will start this week the distribution of ayuda or cash assistance...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 3 more fatalities in C-130 plane crash identified
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
3 more fatalities in C-130 plane crash identified


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Three more fatalities in last month’s air accident involving a C-130 plane in Sulu have been positively identified,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Pampanga town under state of calamity
                              


                              

                                                                  By Ric Sapnu |
                                 August 9, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Another town in Pampanga was placed under a state of calamity last Friday due to floods spawned by the southwest monsoon.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 9 arrested in Quiapo drug bust
                              


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 August 9, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Nine suspects were apprehended during a sting in Quiapo, Manila that yielded at least P918,000 worth of shabu on Saturday night.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Barangay tanod nabbed for murder
                              


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 August 9, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A barangay tanod was arrested for allegedly shooting to death a scavenger in Tondo, Manila on Saturday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with