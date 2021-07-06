



































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
DFA is opening 177.5K passport slots at Metro Manila malls; Here's how to book yours
File photo shows man renewing his passport. 
The STAR/Edd Gumban, File

                     

                        

                           
DFA is opening 177.5K passport slots at Metro Manila malls; Here's how to book yours

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 6, 2021 - 11:11am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines -- The Department of Foreign Affairs is opening five special off-site locations in Metro Manila on Wednesday to provide an additional 177,500 passport appointment slots to residents of the region and nearby areas.



DFA Undersecretary for Civilian Security and Consular Affairs Brigido Dulay on Monday announced that Temporary Offsite Passport Services (TOPS) offices will open at SM Mall of Asia, SM City North Edsa, SM Aura, Robinsons Place Las Piñas, and Robinsons Place Magnolia.



Each TOPS site has the capacity to receive 500 appointments daily and will operate from Mondays to Saturdays, DFA also said in a statement released Tuesday. 



With each site operating at full capacity, a total of 177,500 additional passport appointment slots will be available until the end of September on the DFA’s online appointment system. 



This is on top of the regular appointment slots at the Department’s ASEANA office and its consular offices all over the country. 



How to reserve an appointment slot



Appointment slots for all five sites may be accessed through the DFA’s online appointment system website www.passport.gov.ph.



As of this writing, all TOPS sites are already reflected on DFA's appointment system and slots are available for reservation. 



The temporary offsite passport services are also available to courtesy lane clients such as:



    
	
  • overseas Filipino workers with valid or existing contracts
    • 
	
  • senior citizens
    • 
	
  • pregnant applicants
    • 
	
  • children below 7 years old
    • 
	
  • persons with disabilities
    • 
	
  • solo parents
    • 




Courtesy lane clients can also email the DFA directly at oca.cl@dfa.gov.ph. 



Dulay assured that the DFA will open TOPS sites in other regions with significant demand for passport appointments. 



“We advise applicants to avoid falling prey to online fraudsters and scammers who are taking advantage of the situation by charging hefty fees,” Dulay cautioned.



Passport appointment slots, he emphasized, are free of charge and are only available through the DFA’s official website.  



— Bella Perez-Rubio 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
                                                      DFA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Makati suspends A4 vaccination
                              


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 July 6, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The city government of Makati has suspended the immunization of essential workers or those belonging to the A4 category due to limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 434 professionals to fill PNP vacancies
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
434 professionals to fill PNP vacancies


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
A total of 434 legal, medical and information technology professionals are set to fill vacancies in the Philippine National...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Sara’s HNP in coalition talks with major parties
                              


                              

                                                                  By Edith Regalado |
                                 July 6, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The local party of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, Hugpong ng Pagbabago, is reportedly in talks with five national political parties for a possible coalition to support her candidacy in the 2022 presidential...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Quezon City residents urged: Get free swab tests
                              


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 July 6, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Quezon City government yesterday asked residents to avail themselves of free COVID-19 testing after a pregnant women had to give birth outside a hospital due to the lack of swab test result, which is an admission...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Laguna cops to face homicide over minor’s slay to face homicide
                              


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 July 6, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Homicide charges will be filed against 10 intelligence officers of the Laguna police tagged in the killing of a minor during an anti-drug operation in Biñan, the Philippine National Police said yesterday...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Cavite garbage problem stalls Manila Bay rehab
                              


                              

                                                                  By Rhodina Villanueva |
                                 July 6, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The government is planning to put up a law-compliant sanitary landfill in Cavite to prevent the province’s garbage problem from affecting the ongoing Manila Bay rehabilitation project, according to the Department...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Dismissed cop nabbed in Masbate sting
                              


                              

                                                                  By Cet Dematera |
                                 July 6, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A dismissed policeman was arrested in a sting in Cawayan, Masbate on Sunday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 La Union city imposes liquor ban over COVID-19 cases
                              


                              

                                                                  By Eva Visperas |
                                 July 6, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The city government of San Fernando in La Union imposed a liquor ban starting yesterday until July 15 following a surge in COVID cases.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 French pedophile nabbed in Antipolo
                              


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 July 6, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A Frenchman wanted in his country for sexual abuse of minors has been arrested by agents of the Bureau of Immigration in Antipolo City.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Village watchman shot dead
                              


                              

                                                                  By Artemio Dumlao |
                                 July 6, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A barangay watchman was shot dead by an unidentified assailant in Sinait, Ilocos Sur on Sunday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with