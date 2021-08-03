Go opens Malasakit Center in Tandag

MANILA, Philippines — Continuing his commitment to provide Filipinos convenient access to quality healthcare services, Sen. Bong Go personally attended the launch of the 132nd Malasakit Center in Tandag City, Surigao del Sur on Saturday.

The Malasakit Center at the Adela Serra Ty Memorial Medical Center (ASTMMC) is the second in the province, sixth in Caraga region and 33rd in Mindanao. The first was launched on July 10 at the Lianga District Hospital in Lianga town.

During his remarks, Go reaffirmed that the government would continue to develop measures that would give the poor and indigent patients convenient access to medical services.

He urged residents needing medical attention and finances to go to the Malasakit Center. He said the center is always ready to help the poor, especially in paying their hospital bills.

Go, chair of the Senate committee on health, authored and sponsored Republic Act 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act, which seeks to help reduce patients’ medical expenses to the lowest amount possible by covering the fees of hospital services such as laboratories, medicine and surgery.

Go thanked Assistant Secretary Girlie Veloso of the Office of the President, Rep. Prospero Pichay, Gov. Alexander Pimentel, Mayor Roxanne Pimentel, provincial health officer Eric Montesclaros and ASTMMC chief Janice Pagaran-Alcordo for their support.

After the launch, Go’s staff distributed grocery packs, meals, masks, face shields and vitamins to 103 patients and 894 medical frontliners.

Select people received new pairs of shoes, bicycles, and computer tablets.