



































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
8 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew in Metro Manila from August 6
Marikina residents are seen inside the public market of the city on July 28, 2021. The Department of Health reports an increase in new COVID-19 infections following the detection of the local transmission of its Delta variant. 
The STAR/Michael Varcas

                     

                        

                           
8 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew in Metro Manila from August 6

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - August 2, 2021 - 1:45pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The National Capital Region will be under an 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew when the Enhanced Community Quarantine starts on August 6, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chairman Benhur Abalos said Monday.



Abalos, in a virtual briefing at the Palace, said Metro Manila mayors voted unanimously on this.





"Starting August 6, the curfew will be 8 p.m. up to 4 a.m.,” Abalos said partly in Filipino.



He also clarified that approval from the the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases is not necessary since

this kind of regulation is within the power of mayors."



Abalos also explained that enforcement of a liquor ban will be up to the discretion of each mayor.



“When it comes to liquor ban, we are giving the discretion to each [local government unit]. So far, there are LGUs saying they will not implement liquor ban,” he said, adding that they are collating information on this.



Metro Manila will be under a two-week ECQ from August 6 to 20 as the government curbs the spread of the coronavirus, with the threat of the more transmissible Delta variant.



Other guidelines in the coming ECQ may be read here.



Health authorities have so far detected 216 coronavirus cases with the Delta variant. National tally of COVID-19 infections meanwhile hit 1,597,689 with 63,646 deemed as active cases.  — Kristine Joy Patag


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19
                                                      ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE
                                                      METRO MANILA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Manila calls for volunteers as city prepares for 24/7 vaccination
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Manila calls for volunteers as city prepares for 24/7 vaccination


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The local government of Manila is gearing up for the rollout out of 24/7 vaccination program and has called on volunteers...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 8 nabbed for kidnapping Chinese
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
8 nabbed for kidnapping Chinese


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Eight people, including the victim’s alleged girlfriend, were arrested for kidnapping a Chinese man on Thursday, an...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Second phase of Marikina River dredging starts – DENR
                              


                              

                                                                  By Elizabeth Marcelo |
                                 August 2, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Task Force Build Back Better has commenced the second phase of the dredging of Marikina River to mitigate floods in Metro Manila.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 DOH probes death of vaccinated priest
                              


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 July 27, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Department of Health is looking into the death of a priest who tested positive for COVID-19, an official said yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Terrorists’ ‘spy’ nabbed
                              


                              

                                                                  By Roel PareÃ±o |
                                 August 2, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
An alleged Abu Sayyaf bandit with links to terrorist group Dawlah Islamiyah and reportedly working as a non-uniformed police personnel has been arrested in Jolo, Sulu, the Philippine National Police reported ye...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Baclaran Church suspends masses
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Baclaran Church suspends masses


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Masses and other religious activities at the Redemptorist Church in Baclaran, Parañaque are suspended amid heightened...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Evidence strong vs ex-PNP execs in rifle scam&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Evidence strong vs ex-PNP execs in rifle scam’


                              

                                                                  By Elizabeth Marcelo |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Sandiganbayan has found strong evidence against former Philippine National Police Firearms and Explosives Office  chief...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BPO employees in Quezon City get COVID-19 vaccines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BPO employees in Quezon City get COVID-19 vaccines


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
At least 5,500 business process outsourcing employees in Quezon City will receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccines, the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Labor groups raise flags vs hunger
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Labor groups raise flags vs hunger


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
 Labor groups are mounting a flag brigade campaign, patterned after Malaysia, in anticipation of a surge in the number of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Manila posts new all-time high vaccination
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Manila posts new all-time high vaccination


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Manila city government recorded a new all-time high of 44,570 vaccine doses administered on Saturday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with