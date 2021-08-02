8 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew in Metro Manila from August 6

MANILA, Philippines — The National Capital Region will be under an 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew when the Enhanced Community Quarantine starts on August 6, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chairman Benhur Abalos said Monday.

Abalos, in a virtual briefing at the Palace, said Metro Manila mayors voted unanimously on this.

"Starting August 6, the curfew will be 8 p.m. up to 4 a.m.,” Abalos said partly in Filipino.

He also clarified that approval from the the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases is not necessary since

this kind of regulation is within the power of mayors."

Abalos also explained that enforcement of a liquor ban will be up to the discretion of each mayor.

“When it comes to liquor ban, we are giving the discretion to each [local government unit]. So far, there are LGUs saying they will not implement liquor ban,” he said, adding that they are collating information on this.

Metro Manila will be under a two-week ECQ from August 6 to 20 as the government curbs the spread of the coronavirus, with the threat of the more transmissible Delta variant.

Other guidelines in the coming ECQ may be read here.

Health authorities have so far detected 216 coronavirus cases with the Delta variant. National tally of COVID-19 infections meanwhile hit 1,597,689 with 63,646 deemed as active cases. — Kristine Joy Patag