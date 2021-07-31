



































































 




   







   















Non-essential travelers barred from entering Baguio City for a week
In this file photo, fog seems to rise from the mountains in this show from Mine's View Park in Baguio City.
Frisno Boström, File

                     

                        

                           
Non-essential travelers barred from entering Baguio City for a week

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 31, 2021 - 3:30pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Citing the threat of the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19, Mayor Benjamin Magalong said Baguio City will no longer accept non-essential travelers starting Saturday, July 31. 



Baguio, which is under a general community quarantine, previously accepted visitors coming from areas under GCQ or modified GCQ. 





But in an advisory posted to the city's public information office Friday night, Magalong said only authorized persons outside of residence (APORs) with "indispensable purposes" will be allowed to travel to Baguio. 



The ban will be in place for at least a week and is "subject to a possible extension...in case transmission is not contained in higher risk [local government units]." 






"I appeal for patience and cooperation from the public for this sudden change in policy as this is the appropriate action that is necessary for the situation at hand," Magalong, who is also the country's contact tracing czar, said. 



Local transmission of the Delta variant, which is driving a surge in neighboring countries, was confirmed over a week ago.



On Friday, President Rodrigo Duterte — finally heeding the calls of experts, business leaders, and city mayors — announced that the National Capital Region will be placed under enhanced community quarantine from August 6 to August 20. 



Later that same day, health authorities reported 8,562 new coronavirus infections, the highest daily rise in two months. — Bella Perez-Rubio 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

